A monolith was found at the Hood River Elks Lodge this morning, Jan. 5, by Kara Tobin, office manager, on the northeast corner of the parking lot. It is three sided, appears to be brushed aluminum sheets bolted together. Exalted Ruler Derek Larson said it is unknown who put it there or why but is about the same size and shape as last year’s mysterious Utah monolith.
Recommended for you
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Monolith appears at Hood River Elks Lodge
- Officials raise alarm over ‘sustained surge’ in Hood River County
- White Salmon fisherman saves man's life
- Obituary: Kerri Stevens
- The Dalles businesses consider defying mandate
- Another Voice: There is a gap in Oregon between the haves and the have nots
- Deaths and Services, Dec. 30 edition
- Pipeline DUI collision sent to Klickitat DA
- Eyeopener Lions to set off fireworks New Year’s Eve
- Deaths and services, Jan. 6, 2021 edition
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Through the Eyes of an Elder: What I Have Learned from My Dying Patients
- History, Jan. 6, 2021, edition
- Police reports, Jan. 6, 2021 edition
- Tales of two oaths of office, 20 years apart
- 2020 Gorge Virtual Track & Field Invitational: Small schools hang tough on day No. 2 of Gorge boys virtual meet
- Cafe and cabins expand coffee business in Mosier
- Senior Living: The things I’ve learned over the years
- Monolith appears at Hood River Elks Lodge
Commented