Monolith

A monolith was found at the Hood River Elks Lodge this morning, Jan. 5.

 Photo by bar manager Shannon Stevens

A monolith was found at the Hood River Elks Lodge this morning, Jan. 5, by Kara Tobin, office manager, on the northeast corner of the parking lot. It is three sided, appears to be brushed aluminum sheets bolted together. Exalted Ruler Derek Larson said it is unknown who put it there or why but is about the same size and shape as last year’s mysterious Utah monolith. 

