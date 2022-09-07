With school now in session, it’s a good time to welcome new teaching staff to the Lyle School District. As reported by Superintendent Ann Varkados, Ian Monahan is teaching K-12 music, Katie Layne is the new second grade teacher, and Ann Scott is teaching secondary art, career technical education (CTE), and computer science. Conor Ryan, who joined the team late last school year, will be returning as attendance and re-engagement specialist.

And a few teachers have moved positions within the building — Shelby Casey is teaching middle school math, Jesika LaBryer middle school science, Tim Foley is now our K-12 PE teacher, and Anna Seltzer has moved to teaching fifth grade.