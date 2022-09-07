With school now in session, it’s a good time to welcome new teaching staff to the Lyle School District. As reported by Superintendent Ann Varkados, Ian Monahan is teaching K-12 music, Katie Layne is the new second grade teacher, and Ann Scott is teaching secondary art, career technical education (CTE), and computer science. Conor Ryan, who joined the team late last school year, will be returning as attendance and re-engagement specialist.
And a few teachers have moved positions within the building — Shelby Casey is teaching middle school math, Jesika LaBryer middle school science, Tim Foley is now our K-12 PE teacher, and Anna Seltzer has moved to teaching fifth grade.
Also, families are asked to enter through the upper parking lot and exiting through the lower parking lot when dropping off or picking up students from school. Word is there are too many cars competing for space in the lower lot.
Even if you don’t have children in the district, you can show your support by attending fall sporting events at the middle school and high school level. Upcoming games are as follows:
Lyle High School volleyball hosts home games against Dufur on Sept. 15 and South Wasco Sept. 29 starting at 5 p.m. High school football hosts games against Elgin Sept. 9 and Powder Sept. 23; kickoff for both is at 7 p.m.
At the middle school level, the volleyball team hosts Klickitat on Sept. 21 and Trout Lake Sept. 28 beginning at 5 p.m., and the football squad hosts Dufur on Sept. 19 and South Wasco on Sept 26, with kickoff at 4 p.m. for both.
As reported in last week’s Columbia Gorge News, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) has launched its first mobile food bank routes this month in Klickitat County. The route will cover the area between Bingen and Goldendale on the first Thursday of the month with the following stops: Dallesport Community Center from noon to 2 p.m. and the Lyle Lions Club from 3-5 p.m.
News from the Lyle Lions: The club has resumed their regular meeting times on the first and third Mondays of the month beginning at 6 p.m. And every Tuesday, the Lions host the state-sponsored senior lunch program (by donation only), with doors opening at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
During the month of September, the Lions will visit area schools to perform vision screenings.
And last but not least, some upcoming dates for your calendar:
Sept. 7 — Library Bookmobile, Lyle Market from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (book return and free wifi available); Murdock Market, 1:30-2 p.m.; and Dallesport Church of Christ, 2:15-3 p.m.
Sept. 8 — Lyle Community Council meeting, 7 p.m. at the community center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.