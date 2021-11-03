Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River will host a live screening of Cemetery Tales 2021 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a talkback after the screening with director/producer Joe Garoutte, writer/producer Michael Friend and actors Jim Yue, Elisa Solis, Kathy Williams, Ann Harris, Richard Withers and Tom Burns.
The individuals portrayed this year represent the diversity of those who have lived in Hood River County, including early white settlers in the 1850s; the first Black family to live in Hood River in the 1870s; a Japanese-American man born in Parkdale but affected by internment and racism during and after WWII; and one of the first Mexican-American families to settle here in the late 1960s who opened the beloved Jose’s Taco House.
Cemetery Tales is a fundraiser for the Hood River County Heritage Council, a 501c3 nonprofit that runs The History Museum of Hood River County. Proceeds from this screening will be shared between the History Museum and Columbia Center for the Arts.
Tickets are $20 per adult and $18 for students and seniors at columbiaarts.org. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
