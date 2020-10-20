The “Columbia River Indian’s Giveaway” event happens Oct. 24 at Discovery Center in The Dalles. The socially-distanced event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 5000 Discovery Drive in The Dalles.
Tribal members may enjoy a salmon meal and pick up food boxes and clothing. To donate, find the event on Facebook.
Pickup times are: Lone Pine, 10 a.m.; Cloudsville, 11 a.m.; Lyle Point, noon; Cooks Landing, 1 p.m.; Cascade Locks, 2 p.m.
Participants have the chance to win drawing for a 10,000-watt hybrid gas-propane generator.
The event is held in alliance with the Discovery Center, Praisealujah, Celilo Restaurant and Bar, and Columbia River Indian Center.
