The “Columbia River Indian’s Giveaway” event happens Oct. 24 at Discovery Center in The Dalles. The socially-distanced event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 5000 Discovery Drive in The Dalles.

Tribal members may enjoy a salmon meal and pick up food boxes and clothing. To donate, find the event on Facebook.

Pickup times are: Lone Pine, 10 a.m.; Cloudsville, 11 a.m.; Lyle Point, noon; Cooks Landing, 1 p.m.; Cascade Locks, 2 p.m.

Participants have the chance to win drawing for a 10,000-watt hybrid gas-propane generator.

The event is held in alliance with the Discovery Center, Praisealujah, Celilo Restaurant and Bar, and Columbia River Indian Center.

Tags

Recommended for you