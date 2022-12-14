The History Museum of Hood River County hosted a special reception for descendants of Nisei soldiers on Saturday, Dec. 3; a public open house followed. The museum’s current exhibit, “A Long Road to Travel: The Service of Japanese Americans During World War II,” is open through the end of December.
