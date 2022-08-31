Jacket and banners.jpg

A U.S. Army jacket belonging to George Akiyama, Hood River, part of The History Museum of Hood River County collection, donated by his wife, Ruth, in 2016. Akiyama was drafted into the Army in November 1941 and assigned to the 100th/442nd — an all-Nisei fighting unit that suffered the highest casualty rate of any other unit during World War II. Fighting in Italy, France and Germany, he received Bronze and Silver stars; his medals are also on display. Behind Akiyama’s jacket are the military photos of Hideto Tomita, Kay Niguma, Frank Hachiya and George Hara.

How would you feel and what would you think, if war heroes were not welcomed back home?

That’s the question posed by the new temporary exhibit at The History Museum of Hood River County, a collaboration with the Japanese American Museum of Oregon (JAMO), featuring the stories and memorabilia of Japanese American World War II soldiers. The exhibit will run through Dec. 31.

U.S. Army enlisted dress hat and pop-up camera, both belonging to Harry Takeshi Morioka of The Dalles. A placard notes Morioka “acquired this camera by trading two packs of cigarettes while stationed in Japan during the occupation.”
“On Oct. 5, 2010, President Barack Obama signed a bill to grant the Constitutional Gold Medal — the nation’s highest civilian award given by the U.S. Congress — to the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the Military Intelligence Service,” reads one panel (image above). “In recognition of their dedicated service during World War II, the Congressional Gold Medal was presented to the veterans at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on Nov. 2, 2011.”
Pictured are comments taken from publications such as The Oregonian, The Chicago Sun, Collier’s, the New York Times, Bellevue Herald (Iowa) and the Stars and Stripes — almost all of them coming out against the removal of 16 names from the American Legion Post 22’s memorial board on the courthouse in November 1944.
“A Long Road to Travel” is the newest temporary exhibit at The History Museum of Hood River County, running through December. The exhibit will move to the Japanese American Museum of Oregon in 2023, February through April.
On display are these basic field manuals — Soldier’s Handbook and First Aid for Soldier, issued by the U.S. War Department July 23, 1941, and April 7, 1943, respectively. The books are part of the JAMO collection, donated by Rich Iwasaki in 2017.