How would you feel and what would you think, if war heroes were not welcomed back home?
That’s the question posed by the new temporary exhibit at The History Museum of Hood River County, a collaboration with the Japanese American Museum of Oregon (JAMO), featuring the stories and memorabilia of Japanese American World War II soldiers. The exhibit will run through Dec. 31.
“More than 400 first generation Japanese American (Nisei) soldiers from Oregon served in the military during World War II,” writes The History Museum of Hood River County Executive Director Anna Goodwin in a press release. “They played a pivotal role in both Europe and the Pacific, despite their families being incarcerated in concentration camps in the U.S. at the same time. This exhibition focuses on the stories of those soldiers, and the long trek they made to serve their country, overcome prejudice at home, and achieve recognition for their contributions.”
Setting the stage for the exhibit, an opening panel asks visitors to consider how the events and experiences described are similar — and different — from life today: “Imagine what YOU might have said and done at the time. What might YOU do if you faced similar issues today?”
Hood River’s campaign to discourage Nisei soldiers and their incarcerated families from returning to the valley — and the open hostility towards those who did — is part of that story. “In 1943, the American Legion Post 22 in Hood River proposed a Constitutional amendment to deprive all Nisei of their citizenship,” reads one panel. “It vowed not only to prevent the return of Japanese Americans from wartime camps but also to deport them to Japan. Members of the post also protested against Nisei serving in our military. In November 1944, they removed 16 names from the county’s memorial board on the courthouse. All were names of Nisei servicemen.”
On another panel, visitors learn, “Hood River quickly became famous for more than its apples. From across the country, newspapers editorialized and citizens wrote letters. A torrent of protest also came from GIs, military officers and citizens, especially after local son Frank Hachiya died during a mission in the Philippines.”
It’s the story, too, of the bravery and sacrifice made by Japanese American soldiers, both during the war and after. The exhibit features memorabilia and photos from the collections of the families of George Akiyama, Sho Endow, Frank Hachiya, Shig Imai, Sagie Nishioka, Mamoru Noji, Harry Tamura, Keith Doroski, Kenijro Hayakawa, Hood River News, Japanese American National Museum, Oregon Historical Society, Oregon Nikkei Endowment, Fred Sumoge, The History Museum of Hood River County and Homer Yasui.
It’s a thought-provoking exhibit that drops visitors into a very dark period of local history.
“Resurrecting the past can be like ‘opening a can of worms,’” acknowledges one panel. “We may be vulnerable and we might feel hurt, but it is a beginning. As one Nisei confided: ‘Now that … everything is out in the open, all of us feel less uncomfortable talking about it.’
“And ever so gradually, Hood River is breaking its silence. By publicly recognizing mistakes of the past and by honoring those who withstood racism and served our country, the community is taking steps toward healing.”
As Goodwin explained, the exhibit “encourages us to question ourselves and others: What would you do, if you found yourself in similar circumstances? And perhaps it will help us all commit to moving closer to that welcoming home these heroes risked everything to protect and make a reality.”
As reported in Columbia Gorge News, during this year’s Memorial Day presentation at Idlewilde Cemetery, American Legion Hood River Post 22 Commander Carl Casey described some of the overt racism experienced by the Nisei during this time; he apologized, saying the Legion would work “to ensure they will not be treated like that in Hood River ever again.”
The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December. Admission is $5 (and free for children 10 and younger as well as currently serving military personnel and families). For more information, call 541-386-6772, email info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or visit www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.
