1920 — 100 years ago
Members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church decided Saturday to dedicate their new church, which was purchased from the Unitarian ssociation, on Sunday, Oct. 24. The church is located at Ninth and State streets. This service will be conducted in English. Louis Plog is in charge of the disposition of the old church and reports that he las already had several inquiries for the property. — Hood River News
The manufacturing industries, in The Dalles and Wasco county, bring into this district some $7,000,000 every year, according to figures gathered from the local chamber of commerce, and (according to) the office of County Agricultural Agent E. R. Jackman, agricultural produce including wheat, vegetables, fruits and live stock add some $6,000,000 a year, figures show. It can thus be seen that, by totaling the money from the manufacturing industries and the money secured for produce, Wasco county is richer by $13,000,000 every year. — The Dalles Chronicle
If you are one of those who drove over to Moro yesterday to attend the Sherman county fair, you are probably toasting your toes today and still blowing your fingers. It was surely a cold voyage for Dalles-ites who essayed the grades and ruts and chuckholes of the road between here and the Deschutes, enjoying with keener exhilaration the excellent roads of Sherman county because the bumps that had gone before. — The Dalles Chronicle
1940 — 80 years ago
Contrary to rumors circulating in town last weekend, to the effect that last-minute Democratic registrations had turned the tide in favor of the Democrats, an incomplete tally yesterday revealed that Republicans are at least 200 ahead, and their lead will be further extended when returns are complete. It is also reported that a number of former registrants, who have not voted in the past two years, will be struck off the list, as their whereabouts are not known. — Hood River News
Fire of undetermined origin broke out at the home of Mrs. Agnes Brown at 1111 Elm St. this noon, when the fire department was called out to quench a blaze which destroyed a mattress and a pillow. Inasmuch as no one had been home during the morning, Chief Leon L. Mohr reported that the department was at a loss to know how the fire started. It is estimated that the damage did no exceed $15. — The Dalles Chronicle
An ordinance “granting to the Northern Wasco county Public Utility district the right and franchise to construct, maintain, and operate an electric transmission and distribution system in Dalles City, Ore.,” was presented as a “surprise” move before the city council last night. — The Dalles Chronicle
1960 — 60 years ago
More than 40 dignified Portland businessmen spent a busy Wednesday in Hood River this week, examining the remarkable reality that was once a vision for a handful of valley pioneers. Main point of interest for the Portland Chamber of Commerce delegation is the valley fruit industry, about 105 years old now, if Nathaniel Coe really planted the first fruit tree in 1855, as recollection and records claim. From those experimental trees and the vision, the hopes of men like Coe and E.L. Smith (first commercial orchard, 1876) are in explosive and dramatic evidence this week as the valley swings through another heavy harvest season. — Hood River News
Speculation about the future of the Court Street school property took several new turns today following disclosure that School District 12 doesn’t even own the land on which the old brick structure is located. The school, taken out of service this year for the second time, is the most antiquated building in the district’s physical plant. But because of surging enrollment in the local school system, the Court Street building probably will be put back in use again next year. Dalles City, however, has much to say about this: It owns the land. — The Dalles Chronicle
A fire on which passersby sounded no alarm completely destroyed an implement shed and warehouse at Parklawn Memorial Gardens on Three Mile Road lat Thursday. — The Dalles Chronicle
1970 — 50 years ago
The Dow Chemical Company announced today that it is delaying the installation of the Magnesium and Chlorine plant at Dallesport. During the next few months the company plans to assess adjacent engineering developments affecting the plant design and to review the impact of general inflationary increases for operation and capital costs of the project. — White Salmon Enterprise
1980 — 40 years ago
A major industrial expansion that will increase production capacity by more than a third is starting into the construction state at Hanel Lumber Co. Permits have been cleared for a 100 by 160-foot structure at the present mill site that would eventually house a small log processing operation. Harley Horn, a spokesman for Hanel Lumber, said the new mill will manufacture lumber ranging from two-by-fours to two-by eight sizes. — Hood River News
Wasco County CowBelles are searching for contestants for the 1980 Beef Princess contest scheduled to end Dec. 12. Debi Ashley, Maupin, won the contest last year and is the first princess selected following institution of the contest by the CowBelles last year. — The Dalles Chronicle
(1979) Rose Wilson turned 85 Thursday, but it didn’t slow down her bowling … at least not too much. After finishing her birthday cake, Rose rolled games of 139, 122, and 102 — not half bad for a bowler half her age. But for Mrs. Wilson, who is sporting a 140 average as a member of the Millers HiLifers, it was a sub-par night. “I was too excited,” she said of her surprise party put on by her fellow bowlers. — White Salmon Enterprise
1990 — 30 years ago
Recently, the Mayor and Mrs. Charles Long were please to receive a phone call from Chamber of Commerce President Chuck and Foye Webster requesting an appointment with Dieter and Renate Maurer from Bingen, Germany, who were visiting Mike and Pat Frahler of Frahler Electric in Portland. Frahler, an avid windsailer in the area, told the Maurers abount Bingen, Wash., being a sister city to Bingen, Germany. When Mayor Erick Naujack became aware of their pending visit to this area, he appointed them as goodwill ambassadors and requested them to present Mayor Charles Long with a personal letter and copy of the latest published history of the Bingen, Germany, area. The letter expressed Mayor Naujack’s greetings and best wishes to the mayor, council and citizenry of the City of Bingen, Wash. — White Salmon Enterprise
2000 — 20 years ago
On Wednesday, President Bill Clinton signed off on nearly $2 million in long awaited economic development funds for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The fiscal year 2001 Interior Appropriations bill includes $1,878,000 for economic development in the Gorge, money authorized in 1986 when the Scenic Act was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan. Other local businesses and agencies that have received the funding include the Port of Cascade Locks, which was approved for a $180,000 loan for its entrance road/land development. — Hood River News
Intuition figures strongly in the life of William O. Gregg, who was ordained Sept. 23 as the sixth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Oregon. Bishop Gregg succeeds Bishop Rusty Kimsey in that position, which is based in The Dallles but covers a wide-ranging territory comprising 60,000 square miles. — The Dalles Chronicle
The Paul G. Allen Forest Protection Foundation has awarded the Columbia Land Trust a $1.25 million grant to purchase and conserve 203 acres of forest and agricultural lands in the Little White Salmon River watershed. In a unique partnership, the Columbia Land Trust will acquire and own the land for conservation, and the Cold Spring Conservancy will accomplish its goal by creating the Little White Salmon River Biodiversity Reserve. “This partnership will protect, maintain and help us learn more about our natural environment in the region,” said Jody Allen, executive director of the Paul G. Allen Foundations. — White Salmon Enterprise
