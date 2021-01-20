1921 — 100 years ago
In view of the fact that an anti-Japanese bill, similar to that recently passed in California, is to be presented to the state legislature early next week, Secretary R.E. Scott of the local Anti-Asiatic association has sent out an appeal for funds among members and sympathizers in this valley. The bill will bar Japanese from the ownership of real property and provides for confiscation by the state and the escheatment to the state any property secured in violation of the law. — Hood River News
TAKEN UP — Large black muley cow, ear mark seems to be hold in left ear, torn out. No visible brand. Owner can have same by proving property and paying expenses. W. J. Means, Boyd, Ore., Phone 26F11 — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
FOR TRADE — House and lot in Portland for house and lot in The Dalles. Telephone red 1881. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Dr. H.L. Dumble may well be forgiven for wearing a blank look when he was notified by police offices that his office safe, empty, had been found near Woodburn, Ore. For the truth is, Dr. Dumble, doyen of the medical profession in the Mid-Columbia area, has been confined to his home for several months and did not know that his office safe had been stolen. Now officers are trying to piece together what appears to be an intricate jigsaw puzzle. — Hood River News
Four Dalles youths who recently enlisted in the United States naval reserve — Bob Hampton, Lynn Greene, Alfred Shirley Jr., and Damon Capps — have been ordered to report to the navy radio school at Lost Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 23. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Hood River’s City Council took final action Monday on the town’s newest law, the much-discussed sign ordinance that is now in full effect. Under the new ordinance, no signs may be erected in town that will stick out over the sidewalks more than two feet. Present signs have until 1966 to conform to the ordinance. The council took action after a delegation from Portland commercial sign firms appeared to express their general opposition to the measure. A formal hearing was held by city council Dec. 5. — Hood River News
Forty-five tons of blasting powder was ignited, an instant tremor shook the earth for a half-mile around and 100,000 yards of dirt and rock flumed off a sheer bluff wall. It all happened within seconds Thursday afternoon just 12 miles east of Rufus. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Unseasonably balmy temperatures that led local residents to trade winter coats for raincoats during Christmas week have meant profits down the drain for area ski areas. Compounding the problems are highway washouts caused by the flood. “The snow at Cooper Spur is all melted,” reported Alex Newman, owner of Cooper Spur Ski Area. “Normally we would be at the peak of our season right now. There are people signed up for ski lessons … who can’t take advantage of their time off.” — Hood River News
Bad leaks have developed in the steeple of the old community church building in Bingen, said members of the Bingen Women’s Circle, which owns the structure, who approached the city council last week in an effort to solve the problem. Resident Betty Olsen said the group does not have the funding to pay for the repairs on the building, which is scheduled to eventual be turned over to the city. — White Salmon Enterprise
A $2 million plant to process maraschino cherries to their final stages was announced this morning by George Stadelman Jr, of Stadelman Fruit Company. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
ODELL — From the Matthews family of Odell leading call and response songs to children weaving on back-strap looms, to the discussion led by Nicole Toussaint and Samuel Bryant, Culture Fest 2001 was an interactive event. The fairgrounds and Wy’east Middle School buzzed with activity Monday during the Martin Luther King Day celebration. The food court offered a variety of ethnic foods and a mural painting corner. Two gyms were filled with activities and performance areas. — Hood River News
A labor union local has gone to court to stop the Goldendale Energy Project on environmental grounds. Papers filed Dec. 27 in Klickitat County’s Superior Court appeal the city of Goldendale’s decision to allow the plant, contending the approval was made “without adequate environmental review and/or mitigation.” — White Salmon Enterprise
Annual report cards for Oregon public schools were released yesterday with almost all schools in the area showing some improvement over last year. Even with improved ratings, local administrators caution the public about reading too much into the report cards. — The Dalles Chronicle
