Yesteryears
1921 — 100 years ago
Local Elks to the number of about 125 are now planning on establishing their own lodge in Hood River, and a meeting to make the necessary arrangements will be held in the Commercial Club on Saturday evening. It is believed that, with a lodge here, there will be an opportunity to increase the membership to 400-500. If the plans of the leaders are successful, it is planned to eventually build an Elks temple here. At a preliminary meeting held Monday evening, at which about 35 guests were present, the plans were enthusiastically received. — Hood River News
SALEM — Sen. George E. Joseph of Portland today introduced before the senate a bill, providing that Gov. Olcott appoint a hydroelectric commission to investigate and report to the legislature of 1923 on the cost of constructing a power dam across the Columbia River at Celilo. The dam would include the locks and would raise the water level at Celilo so that the falls would be eliminated and there would be no impediment in the river except the locks. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Hood River Chamber of Commerce, through its new manager, R.E. Steele, at a meeting of the Mid-Columbia Chambers of Commerce, held at Cascade Locks Friday evening of last week, joined in the full chorus of disapproval incident to an announcement that many members at Bonneville Dam are to be transferred to the Portland office or allocated to other work, and the local chamber will play its part in every effort to have the order modified to the end that the community of Cascade Locks and other nearby centers are as little affected as possible, according to John N. Mohr, president of the Mid-Columbia Chamber group. — Hood River News
Chief Tommy Thompson, Henry Thompson and other members of the Celilo Indian Village plan to appear before the state legislature in the near future, when they will present problems concerning the fishing rights on the Columbia River, Spokesman John Whiz reported this morning. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Charter Study To Unfold At Parkdale Public Forum — After two weeks so quiet reflections over their tape recorded interviews with county of Hood River officials, the Hood River County Charter committee will present its first major review of what it has learned to a valley audience at the Parkdale Grange Jan. 16. Charter Chairman Karl Kment says the review will cover the branches of county government studied thus far in the committee’s long, careful look at all phases of local government. The committee, formed under the new county charter provisions set up by the 1957 legislative session, has set a two-year timetable for its work and has been holding hearings since late summer. — Hood River News
1981 — 40 years ago
“Here’s your highway, Fred,” said Oregon Gov. Vic Atiyeh with an air of discovery. He pointed to a slab of rock-covered asphalt with a strip of white paint visible on one edge. It was a revelation that Fred Klaboe, director of the Highway of Transportation, didn’t seem particularly eager to acknowledge. But he took it with good nature and assured the governor he would “salvage” all of Highway 35 possible. The governor had scheduled a trip to observe damage caused by a Christmas night flood to Highway 35. He had already declared the area a disaster area, based on aerial photographs taken by the State Highway Division the day after the flood. — Hood River News
Size of the bond issue to be sought by School District 12 for the proposed new The Dalles Junior High School will be determined soon. At their meeting Thursday night, school directors authorized Supt. Dave Bates to assemble cost estimates for early consideration, possibly at a special meeting. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Two youths, accused of first degree murder and assault in the Dec. 29 ax death of one person and wounding of three others in Cloudville, had bail set at $50,000 each by Judge Ted Kolbaba in Klickitat County Court Jan. 8. The two pair of juvenile suspects made their first appearance in Superior Court after being arrested by several law enforcement agency representatives on first degree murder charges at Couldville Dec. 31. The three victims are being treated at Good Samaritan Hospital. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
The county’s law enforcement offices are being revamped to better meet security and space needs. Last week the Hood River County Commission gave the nod to enlarging the district attorney and juvenile departments. Those renovations will be added to prior approval for an expansion of the sheriff’s offices. Dean Guess, Parks and Building director, said the combined project will cost $200,000, a discounted price since almost all of the non-specialized labor will be done by the correction’s crew. — Hood River News
The Dalles school board put off its vote on a middle school student relocation plan for two weeks pending further feedback from the Relocation Advisory Committee. The board is undecided on what to do with district offices during the year the new middle school is under construction. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Kyle Richardson won’t be pulling any punches when he steps between the ropes Saturday for the first fight of his three-month-old amateur boxing career. The White Salmon resident, who turned 19 in November, has been in training since late last October. He travels to a Beaverton, Ore., gym three times a week for rigorous two-hour workouts under the guidance of West Portland Boxing Team coach Bill Meartz and manager Mike Morton. Richardson, who will fight as a junior middleweight (156 pounds) this weekend, weighed 174 when he first started boxing. He’s now down to a well-honed 153 pounds on a fit and trim 5-foot, 11-inch frame. “I’m excited because this is really something I want to do, but I’m nervous because I’m going to be watched by all these people,” Richardson noted. “I think everything will go well.” — White Salmon Enterprise
