Lisa Lynne began her Hands on Harps tour at the Hood River Library, located on State Street, April 21. Lynne and husband Aryeh Frankfurter showcased their skills and taught about a dozen community members how to play the harp. The tour continues at several other locations throughout Oregon.
Recommended for you
- P.C. Technician Trainee
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- TEMPORARY/ SEASONAL FACILITIES WORKER
- CODE COMPLIANCE OFFICER Code
- Special Education Paraeducators in White Salmon
- ACCOUNTANT or SENIOR ACCOUNTANT
- ACCOUNTING ADMIN ASSISTANT I
- LITTER CREW SUPERVISOR Adult
- FINANCE OFFICER City of
- Coordinator of International Relations
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire destroys Azure Standard Headquarter Facility
- Azure headquarters fire ruled an accident, caused by tote of corn
- Death notices and service announcements: May 4, 2022
- Obituary: Charles Whitecotton
- CyberMind Gaming creates a shared experience through video games
- Death notices and service announcements: April 27, 2022
- Obituary: Harold “Bud” Bickford Jr.
- Obituary: Leroy Martin
- Teenager missing from Junction City, could be in The Dalles
- Obituary: Thomas Sieverkropp
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Raz Mason - Oregon State Senate, 26th District, Democrat Primary
- Darcy Long
- Michael Nugent -- Oregon State Senate, 26th District, Republican Primary
- Daniel Bonham -- Oregon State Senate, 26th District, Republican Primary
- Steve Bates -- Oregon State Senate, 26th District, Republican Primary
- Britt Storkson, candidate for State Representative, 52nd District, Republican Primary
- Jeff Helfrich, candidate State Representative, 52nd District — Republican Primary
- James Born, candidate State Representative, 52nd District — Republican Primary
Commented