Collaborative biennial will highlight ceramics
Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) and The Dalles Art Center (TDAC) announce the first in an ongoing collaborative biennial, each focused on a different medium.
The first of these biennials will highlight ceramic work from around the Pacific Northwest and will be open to artists residing in Oregon and Washington.
“Beyond the Construct” will be an opportunity to showcase the expressive and functional capacities of clay, to be exhibited at CCA and TDAC in May 2021. A biennial, or bienniale, in the art world is a large exhibition held every two years.
For more information on how to apply, visit www.thedallesartcenter.org/beyond-the-construct.
Juror Brett Binford is a Portland artist and entrepreneur and the co-owner/co-founder of Mudshark Studios, Eutectic Gallery, Kept Goods, and Clay Street. Binford currently functions as Mudshark Studios’ CEO and as Eutectic Gallery’s gallery director. He first served on NCECA’s board as an Onsite Conference Liaison for the 51st annual conference held in Portland in 2017 and is currently serving as the Exhibitions Director through 2023. In addition to his board service for NCECA, Binford serves as the board president for the Portland Art Dealers Association (PADA), interim director for PADA, as an advisor to Township10 and Programs Director for the LH Project.
