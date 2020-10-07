That bit of rain we got sure felt good. I have greatly missed Doug Daniels and his monthly precipitation reports. Lucky for us here in Glenwood, we have Laurene Eldred to give us some of that information.
After the rain on June 20, we had to wait 94 days before we finally had another amount of measurable rain here in our valley on Sept. 23. We had just a few days of precipitation last week and are now in a bit of a warm spell, but things sure quickly started to turn green again. You might have also noticed the new snow on the mountain. Let’s hope for lots more snow up there for a good snow pack this winter. Thank you, Laurene, for providing the rainfall information. Please be aware that the burn ban has been extended through Oct. 15. Things are still pretty dry out there.
Glenwood students in kindergarten through fifth grade finally were able to go back to their classrooms on Wednesday, Sept. 16 after air quality conditions improved enough to deem it safe for the children and staff to be in the building. Grades 6 through 12 and the preschoolers started in-classroom school on Monday, September 24. Superintendent Heather Gimlin reports that things are going well. The students are learning the new routines, which include having their temperatures taken as they arrive at the school, wearing their masks, and having name tags for assigned seating in the lunchroom and on the bus. According to Gimlin, the students have been great about wearing their masks and all are glad to be back, face to face with their teachers, feeling almost normal again.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Marvina Montgomery Randall on Sept. 15. She was at her home in Glenwood, surrounded by her loving family when she passed. She is greatly missed by her husband Doug, daughters Amy Utter (Joe) and Josie Hendricks, grandsons Rilan and Jace, and siblings Anita Wellenbrock, Jim Montgomery, and Jensi Smith and their families, including her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Our condolences go to all the extended family.
There was a great turnout from Glenwood for the final West Klickitat Posse Saddle Club playday of the year, including competitors and spectators. I’m including former Glenwood residents who now live elsewhere but are still part of our large Glenwood “family.” The tiniest competitor was two-year old Quincy Baze, daughter of Josie and Lane Baze and granddaughter of Kelly and Bill Henderson and Glenn Masden. She and her sister Brinlee, also a tiny cowgirl, were fearless out in the arena on their horses.
Glenwood residents competing were Nahaleigh Schuster, Macie Lorton, Grayson Garcia, Peyton and Jodi Sanchey, and Jentry, Jocee, and Jaecee Hoctor. Congratulations to Nahaleigh for winning first place and a nice belt buckle in the 15-17 age group and Jodi Sanchey for her first place and buckle in the 18-39 age group. All the other Glenwood competitors also came home with very nice awards.
Send your Glenwood news to Mary Pierce at gmpierce09@gmail.com.
