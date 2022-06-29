The 87th annual Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo was a great one. It was a bit windy, but we’ll take that over rain any day.
I think the most exciting part of the rodeo for me was seeing young high school rodeo cowboys and cowgirls compete with the adults. Blake Masden of Selah, a 15-year-old former Glenwood kid, won the bull riding. He recently placed first in the Washington State High School Rodeo bull riding finals and will soon travel to the National High School finals in Gillette, Wyo. What a thrill for all of us to watch a kid we know well compete against the men and win.
And another young cowboy with family ties here in Glenwood, 16-year-old Shane Scott, won the novice saddle bronc event and second in the bull riding. Shane is the grandson of Oop and Diane Burgin and Marilyn and the late Mike Scott, and competes in Oregon High School Rodeo. He will also be traveling to Nationals in Gillette after placing second in both saddle bronc and bull riding at Oregon State High School finals.
We also had two Glenwood cowgirls, members of the Klickitat County High School Rodeo Club, competing this year. Joslyn Arnold is 16 and competed in breakaway roping. While not placing in our rodeo, we are still so very proud of her because she will also be traveling to Gillette for the National finals.
Peyton Sanchey is a 15-year-old competed in the women’s barrel racing, finishing seventh. She will represent our state at the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nev., soon. These rodeo athletes are all very talented and we are so proud of them and wish them well.
Our two Junior High School Rodeo kids from Glenwood, Emma Patterson and Blaine Arnold, will also be traveling to Silver State. Thank you to everyone who bought raffle tickets for the beautiful quilt donated by Terry Arnold. The proceeds will help cover expenses for these awesome kids as they travel to Nationals or Silver State.
This year the Glenwood Rodeo Association honored Tom Burns, Ray Lemley, and Mike Scott with Empty Saddle ceremonies, paying tribute to their contributions to the rodeo. They are gone but not forgotten and their contributions to the rodeo are greatly appreciated.
Every year the association also honors a deserving member with the Hank Ladiges Memorial buckle. Hank was a man who put many years into making the rodeo a success before he passed, known for his hard work and dedication to the rodeo for many decades. This year the association chose Jason Throop to receive this honor. Jason works tirelessly during the rodeo and is always there on workdays leading up to the rodeo, doing whatever needs done to repair or improve the chutes, stands, or grounds. His family has a long tradition here. His grandfather, Ollie Kreps, was one of the founding members and his mom and dad, Jerry and Margaret Throop, have been members for many decades. In fact, Jerry received this award in 2007. Now Jason has a beautiful, well-deserved buckle to match his dad’s. Congratulations, Jason.
Cedarville University student Forrest Putnam of Glenwood, son of Nate and Betsy, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Forest recently graduated from Cedarville with a degree in mechanical engineering and will be traveling to Sweden, where he will be living and working. Congratulations, Forrest.
And the great news about Glenwood kids just keeps on rolling in. Colton Troh, son of Bill and Toni, recently graduated with a natural resources degree from Oregon State University. With this degree, he will be able to work in the fields of fisheries, wildlife, rangeland management, and forestry. Colton finished his spring quarter of college remotely while working here in Glenwood at the Yakama Nation Fish Hatchery. Congratulations, Colton.
I recently wrote about Colton’s sister, Kinley, who graduated with high honors from the Columbia Basin College radiological technology program. Kinley has passed her board exams and will be working for Cascade Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in The Dalles and Hood River as their new radiological technician.
Last, but not by any means least, Tygh and Corbin Schuster, sons of Regina Eldred, both graduated from Oregon State University. Corbin finished his Ph.D. in microbiology last year but waited until his brother finished his degree in wildlife ecology to participate in graduation so they could do it together. Tygh will be pursuing a Ph.D. in the wildlife ecology field, then Gina will have two Doctor Schusters in the family. Congratulations, Tygh and Corbin.
Here’s another reminder that Glenwood School District is offering a summer school program to begin in July. Summer school will run July 5 through Aug. 5, 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, for grades kindergarten through 12. Breakfast, lunch, and transportation will be provided.
This program offers hands-on enrichment activities, math and literacy, mental health group and individual therapy (by parent request), and credit recovery. I hope many of our students are able to take advantage of this wonderful, free summer program. To sign up, please contact Mrs. Troh in the school office at 364-3438.
