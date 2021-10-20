Glenwood was a bustling little town a couple weeks ago as hunters came into town and visitors came to attend the Homemakers’ Fall Bazaar. There was such a wide variety of unique and useful items available at the bazaar, I have to admit, I got most of my Christmas shopping done now. I so appreciate those bazaars. The food served by the Homemakers was delicious, and it was great to see former Glenwood residents here participating in the bazaar, including Yvonne Ladiges Bossert and Vicky Mitchem. The Glenwood Women’s Club and, I’m sure, The Glenwood Homemakers and all the vendors appreciate all who came and shopped and/or enjoyed the delicious food. For the Homemakers and Women’s Club, it was an opportunity to raise funds for all the community service projects they do here. Thank you to all who came to support this fun event.
The Klickitat PUD has received a grant that will enable them to give some customer support for your electricity/water/sewer costs during this COVID-19 pandemic. The following is an excerpt from the Klickitat PUD website. Here is a link to the full information regarding how to apply for assistance with your PUD bill and locate the application link that is applicable to your account: www.klickitatpud.com/yourPUD/covid-19.
“Klickitat PUD has been awarded a grant in the amount of $245,000 from the Washington State Department of Commerce Community Services and Housing Division Office of Crime Victims Advocacy. The funding is federally provided through Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funds (CESF) and provides for the following Klickitat PUD customer assistance programs. The three programs (2021 CESF Small Business Customer Assistance program, COVID Residential Customer Assistance Program, and 2021 COVID Summer Low Income Elderly Discount program) are designed to assist as many customers as we can to help prevent, prepare for, and recover from the Coronavirus prior to resuming disconnects for non-payment.”
Many friends and family members gathered at the rodeo dance hall on Oct. 9 to celebrate the wedding of Jake and Regina Eldred. The hall was beautifully decorated and it truly was a joyous occasion. Following the ceremony, everyone enjoyed a delicious buffet dinner served by the Siebert family, followed by toasts and dancing. Congratulations, Gina and Jake.
It was nice to connect with young and old friends at the Eldred wedding. I especially enjoyed visiting with Marquis Tyndall, a member of the Glenwood High School class of 2020. Marquis is in her third quarter at Perry Technical Institute in Yakima, working toward a degree in the electrician program there.
Every time I drive past the Mt. Adams Cemetery in our community, I just have to slow down or stop to take in the beauty of the setting. Pam Keithley and the Cemetery District members continue to work hard to maintain this beautiful resting place for our loved ones. It’s just my opinion, but I think it’s the most beautiful cemetery I’ve ever seen. Thank you to Pam and all who help out there. We are so lucky to have you all.
The Klickwood volleyball team is still doing great. They are 8-3 on the season as of this writing and looking very strong. The Glenwood middle school girls also continue to play well. Their Sept. 27 game with Bickleton was postponed due to a power outage over there. They defeated Centerville here on Wednesday the 29th and Trout Lake on Monday, Oct. 4, also on their home court. Their games on Oct. 6 and Oct. 11 were postponed and they played Bickleton here in Glenwood on Oct. 13. Again, this column had to be submitted before the game was played, so I’ll share the results in the next news cycle. As of this date, the Glenwood Middle School Eagles girls are 4-1 on their season.
•••
Please send any news items for next week’s paper to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented