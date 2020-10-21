Fall has arrived beautifully and I’m sure you are all enjoyed the warm sunny days before the rains came as much as we did at our house. Now is the time when cattle are being moved home from summer pastures and there may be cattle drives on the highways from time to time. Please use caution when meeting or coming up behind a cattle drive, for the safety of those on horseback, their dogs, and the cattle. Most cattle drives won’t be on the highways for long distances, so please be patient as the cattle are moved along and into a pasture. Thanks for your consideration.
Superintendent Heather Gimlin reports that all is going well now that the remaining grades, 6-12, have returned, as well as the preschoolers. We can all be proud of how well our students and staff are dealing with the “new normal” routines of holding classes in the age of COVID-19.
Andy McFall, one of our 2020 graduates, is now settled in to his dorm at Neumont College of Computer science in Salt Lake City and has begun his classes. Andy, the son of Sara and Adam, is working toward a degree in computer science. Enjoy your college experience, Andy. Best wishes for this exciting new chapter in your life.
Chealsey Lynn Steininger, another Glenwood 2020 graduate, started her online degree program through Washington State University global campus program. Brooklyn Emerson’s college, Central Oregon Community College, has delayed opening for now due to the coronavirus closures, so she is also studying online at this time. Brooklyn, we hope your college can open fully soon so you can get settled in at Bend and enjoy the college and campus life.
Bella Couch was able to start her classes in person at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. She reports that everything is going well and she is enjoying her classes and meeting new people. I haven’t heard from some of the other seniors, but we hope all is going well for them, too. The Glenwood class of 2020 is an awesome class of incredibly bright kids, and we are proud of them all as they begin to work toward their future goals.
Two of our local cowgirls who did very well in the West Klickitat Posse Playday 2020 series also had great success at the Broken Spur Rodeo in Goldendale on Saturday, Oct. 3. Nahaleigh Schuster competed in and won first place the pole bending, key hole, figure 8, barrels, and goat tying, and received the all-around high point spot, bringing home another beautiful belt buckle to add to her collection. Macie Lorton placed second in all the same events and received a beautiful horse breast collar for her second-place all-around finish. Congratulations, cowgirls. Way to represent Glenwood over there. The cowgirls and their parents would like to thank Pat Shamek, Julie Vance, and Vince and Jackie Miller for producing this great event for county cowgirls and cowboys.
I’m awaiting information on the final standings for the fall season of Washington State Junior High and High School Rodeo, which I’ll share when it comes in. Meanwhile, Billie Patterson reports that Team Glenwood finished their season strongly at their rodeo in Basin City the first weekend in October. In Junior High rodeo, Emma Patterson placed first in the barrels on both days and Peyton Sanchey placed sixth in the poles on Friday and fifth on Saturday.
In High School Rodeo, Joslyn Arnold won the breakaway roping on the first day but had tough luck in breakaway on the second day. In the goat tying, she had finishes of fourth and eighth place. Way to add to your all-around standings, cowgirls. When the Junior High and High School Rodeo season starts up again in the spring, I’ll try to share information so some of Team Glenwood’s fans here in Glenwood can attend and cheer for these amazing rodeo athletes.
I also have news about a high school cowboy with Glenwood ties. Shane Scott, son of Amy and Shawn Roggenkamp and Courtney and Trevor Scott, competed with his high school rodeo team in Condon on Oct. 9-10. Shane, who is grandson of Glenwood residents Oop and Diane Burgin and Marilyn and Mike Scott, placed first in calf roping and third in bull riding. On the second day, he placed first in team roping. As with our Glenwood team, this was Shane’s last fall rodeo and he is eagerly awaiting spring rodeo season. Way to go, Shane.
The week of Oct. 12 was National School Bus Safety Week. This year’s theme was “Red Lights Means STOP!” Glenwood students were given safety materials, but that theme is something all drivers need to be aware of. As I stand at the top of my driveway on our corner each afternoon to meet the school bus bringing grandkids home, I see traffic coming from the other direction and always hope they see those red lights and are able to stop in time.
Washington State law states drivers following the bus or coming from the other direction must stop when the red lights are flashing on two-lane highways. The penalty for passing a bus with red lights flashing can be at least $500, but the most important thing is the safety of all our Glenwood kids. Some have to cross the highway once they get off and their safety is paramount.
We are so fortunate to have great bus drivers, Diane Burgin and Butch Hallenbeck, who put the safety of the kids first and are always watching out for them. If you get a chance, let Diane and Butch know how much they are appreciated.
The Pioneer Memorial Community Church will no longer be accepting returnable bottles and cans. They have appreciated all the community support for the church youth group through those donations over the past several years; however, it is becoming increasingly difficult to return them and they don’t have room to store them. They thank everyone for their support. If you would still like to donate your returnables to support a worthwhile cause, the Home At Last animal shelter in The Dalles, The Hood River Lions Club, and the Hood River Rotary where there is a donation trailer in the parking lot of Ace Hardware Sunday through Tuesday. All of these are worthwhile causes.
If I learn of more organizations who would like your returnables, I’ll share that information.
It’s shoebox season! Operation Christmas Child, a project the church has taken on over the last several years, is gathering items to fill shoeboxes with school supplies for children in need around the world. Jennifer Hallenbeck reports they are still in need of clothing for boys and girls ages 2-4, 5-9, and 10-14 (especially shirts for the boys and tops, bottoms, and dresses for girls).
Also needed are school supplies such as pencil pouches, scissors, markers, pencil sharpeners, erasers, and glue sticks. Donations may be dropped off at the church or at the Hallenbeck house. If anyone would like to pick up an empty shoebox (or two or five) to pack your own, they are available at the church.
Send your Glenwood news to mpierce09@gmail.com.
