I hope you all had a fun, festive, and joyous holiday season. Now here we are, charging ahead into 2022 already. The pandemic still lingers but it’s good to see people looking forward to what we can achieve instead of dwelling on all the negatives that came with COVID-19. Happy New Year, everyone.
•••
The grand lady of Glenwood, Eva Feller, celebrated her 103rd birthday on Christmas Eve. Happy birthday, Eva.
•••
We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Ray Lemley. Ray and Charlene raised their children in Glenwood and were very active members of the community. They especially enjoyed being members of the Glenwood Rodeo Association and helping with the rodeo each year until they were unable due to health issues. Ray will be remembered as a really nice guy, friendly to everyone. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Our deepest condolences go to his wife of many decades, Charlene, and their children, Raylene, Donna, Ray Jr., and Sandy and all their families.
We are also deeply saddened to hear of the recent passing of Tom Burns. Tommy Burns was born Sept. 26, 1932, here in Glenwood. He died Dec. 25 in The Dalles at Flagstone Assisted Living, where he resided. He was preceded in death by his wife Roberta. Tom and Bobbie have five children, eight grandkids, and 10 great-grandkids. He will be greatly missed by his family and all his many friends. Our deepest condolences go to all Tom and Bobbie’s children and their families.
•••
Andrew McFall, son of Sara and Adam and a 2020 Glenwood High graduate, has, once again, achieved placement on the President’s List at Neumont College of Computer Science in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has achieved this honor by maintaining a 4.0 average every quarter since he started classes at Neumont. Congratulations, Andrew, on this great honor. You make us all proud to know you, for sure.
•••
Three of the best rodeo athletes I know here in Glenwood were honored on Dec. 18 by the Central Washington Ropers and Riders Association (CWRRA) for their awesome year of competition. Glenwood High School sophomore Joslyn Arnold, daughter of Bo and Casey, finished the season as champion in 2D poles, goat tying, and open goat tying, third place in 3D barrels and open breakaway, and fifth place in breakaway roping and 4D barrels. All those great finishes made her the Youth All-Around Champion. She received beautiful buckles and other awards at the ceremony on the 18th and will be presented with the All-Around Champion saddle in March.
Glenwood High School freshman Peyton Sanchey, daughter of Jody and Ryan, also finished well during the CWRAA 2021 season. Peyton, on her good horse Spinner, finished fourth in 1D Open Barrels, first in 2D Open Barrels, second in 1D Open Poles, third in 2D Open Poles, fifth in Novice Breakaway, and third in the Open All-Around standings. Her awards included a buckle, saddle pad, splint boots, and halter.
Joslyn’s brother Blaine, a sixth grader in Glenwood Middle School, won a beautiful buckle for winning the championship in peewee calf riding. He also placed third in goat tying. Awesome, Blaine. I’m thinking their parents, Casey and Bo, may have to add a room to their house to make room for all the awards these two great rodeo athletes keep winning. Congratulations, Joslyn, Peyton, and Blaine. We’ll be rooting for you in 2022 in both high school/junior high school rodeo and CWRRA competition.
•••
Glenwood students and staff planned to return to school on Jan. 3 after enjoying a nice Christmas break. Their break was extended by one day due to heavy snow fall the night of Jan. 2.
High school basketball also resumed, with a game in Lyle on Friday, Jan. 7 and against Trout Lake on the Glenwood court on Saturday, Jan. 8. The evening of the 8th, the homecoming court was presented and the king and queen were crowned. I’ll include results next time.
Please keep in mind, the Oregon State Activities Association requires spectators to wear a mask that covers both their nose and mouth while in the stands. Let’s do this so the kids can continue to have family and friends there to cheer them on. Thank you.
•••
Here’s an invitation from Pastor Butch and Jennifer Hallenbeck: Kids Jam at the church will be Jan. 14 from 6-8 p.m. All kids K-5 are welcome to join us for fun and games as we explore God’s word together. For more information, call 364-3517.
•••
If you hear of anyone in our community who is struggling this winter, whether with transportation, food, or other issues, please put the word out so the community can come together to help. People may be hesitant to ask for help but being there for our neighbors is what our community is all about.
•••
Please send any news items for next week’s paper to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented