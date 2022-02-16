You’ll find a new historic arrival at Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum in Hood River.
“One of the most iconic early passenger aircraft, a Ford Trimotor, has flown in to Hood River to join the permanent collection of the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum,” said a WAAAM press release. “Trimotors typified the Ford practicality, reliability, and longevity found in their other emblematic vehicle — the Model T automobile.”
This particular aircraft was built in 1929 and is the 155th of its type to be built by the Ford Motor Company. It has historic ties to several major airlines including Pan American Airways. The aircraft also spent decades flying scenic flights over the Grand Canyon. It is one of only a very small handful of active Trimotos left still flying in the world.
WAAAM is located at 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.waaamuseum.org, call 541-308-1600 or email info@waaamuseum.org.
