Maryhill Museum of Art hosts the Festival of Fiber Arts on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the culminating event of the community-based art project, Exquisite Gorge Project II: Fiber Arts.
The free, family friendly event includes live sheep sheering demonstrations with M&P Ranch of Goldendale at 10:30 a.m., followed by a day of hands-on fiber art activities and artist-led demonstrations, said a Maryhill press release.
“Hands-on activities will include quilting, felting, weaving, carding, spinning and more,” said the press release. “There will also be a fiber stash exchange where visitors are invited to bring and share yarn extras or take home a stash.”
Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet some of the 13 regional fiber artists who created the collaborative fiber-based artwork that is the centerpiece of Exquisite Gorge Project II: Fiber Arts as they assemble a 70-foot, flowing sculpture of fiber arts in collaboration with community partners along the Columbia River.
“Drawing inspiration from the people, the landscape and the river, 13 artists designed original fiber-based artwork in collaboration with the local community and a designated community partners along 220 miles of the Columbia River from the Willamette Confluence in Portland to the Snake River Confluence near Walla Walla,” said the press release. “The finished works will connect to adjacent sections to create a large, 70-foot flowing sculpture with the Columbia River as a central element.”
The Exquisite Gorge Project was inspired by the Surrealist parlor game “Exquisite Corpse,” where participants take turns drawing sections of a body on a piece of paper folded to hide each successive contribution, continued the press release. In the case of the Exquisite Gorge Project, the Columbia River is the “body” that unifies the collaboration between artists and communities.
Project director is Louise Palermo, Maryhill’s curator of education; Oregon-based artist Tammy Jo Wilson is artistic director. Participating artists are Francisco and Laura Bautista, Lynn Deal, Ophir El-Boher, Carolyn Hazel Drake, Xander Griffith, Chloë Hight, Kristy Kún, Magda Nica, Owen Premore, Bonnie Meltzer, and Amanda Triplett.
The participating artists work in a variety of textile and fiber-based media, from weaving, basketry, and repurposed textiles to quilt making, jewelry and felt making.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.