Chloë Hight

A closeup of a section of the Exquisite Gorge Project II collaborative art project created by artist Chloë Hight, which was displayed at the History Museum of Hood River County in July.

 Trisha Walker photo

Maryhill Museum of Art hosts the Festival of Fiber Arts on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the culminating event of the community-based art project, Exquisite Gorge Project II: Fiber Arts.

The free, family friendly event includes live sheep sheering demonstrations with M&P Ranch of Goldendale at 10:30 a.m., followed by a day of hands-on fiber art activities and artist-led demonstrations, said a Maryhill press release.