The largest concert series in the Gorge, Families in the Park, is back and celebrating its 40th anniversary season.
“The Hood River Lions Club, in cooperation with many sponsors, has put together an incredible slate of bands for Jackson Park in Hood River,” said a press release. This year will consist of five total concerts, held every Thursday night in August.
The series will start with Hit Machine performing Aug. 3. The other August nights will feature Taken by the Sky (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Jennifer Batten and the Full Steam Band, Cloverdayle, and Foreverland (Michael Jackson Tribute).
Families in the Park concerts are free to the public and family participation is encouraged. Each concert starts at 7 p.m.
There will be food vendors in the park for dinner and treats. The concerts are free thanks to the following sponsors: Gorge Community Foundation, Hood River Rotary Club, pFriem Family Brewers, G. Willikers Toy Shoppe, City of Hood River, Farmers Insurance (Zack Ownby Agency), Columbia Gorge Toyota/Honda, Providence Hospital, NW Natural, Juanita’s Fine Foods, Straightline Orthodontics, Mt. Hood Meadows and Print IT/Sign Media.
Come early to get your spot in the park and join the thousands of concert attendees.
