Hit Machine

Hit Machine kicks off the 2023 Families in the Park Aug. 3.

 Contributed photo

The largest concert series in the Gorge, Families in the Park, is back and celebrating its 40th anniversary season.

“The Hood River Lions Club, in cooperation with many sponsors, has put together an incredible slate of bands for Jackson Park in Hood River,” said a press release. This year will consist of five total concerts, held every Thursday night in August.