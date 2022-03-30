Local artist Marilyn Bolles kicks off the 2022 temporary gallery display at Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum, 990 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson, throughout the months of April and May.
The museum will host an open house event for “The Next One: A Retrospect Art Show Featuring Marilyn Bolles” on Friday, April 8 from 6-8 p.m.
“Marilyn is graciously kicking off the temporary gallery display for 2022 as it features local artists and photographers from the Columbia River Gorge,” said a press release. “Join the museum for an evening of hors d’oeuvres and art, and a chance to visit personally with Marilyn.”
The exhibit “will provide a small glimpse into a lifetime of achievement and the beauty of Marilyn’s art collection over the years,” said the press release.
Framed art, raw paintings and posters will be available for purchase and signature by Bolles, who has lived in the Gorge for more than 30 years.
Bolles has spent her life as an artist and art teacher in Germany, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Pennsylvania and at the Skamania School for 30 years. She still offers private lessons at 86 years old. She opened her first “River House Art Gallery” in Stevenson in 1991 near the waterfront.
“Best known for her use of color and light with watercolors, Marilyn’s art has been featured at art shows locally, as well as at Maryhill Museum, on The Fruit Company’s gift boxes sold at Costco and featured in Oprah’s O magazine, and in homes across the world,” continued the press release.
“When asked about her personal favorite piece, Marilyn bashfully said, ‘The next one!’ Why? ‘It is always going to be the best, the next one — that’s it!’”
In honor of “The Next One,” stop by CGICM and enjoy a small glimpse into the life and work of Bolles.
This event is sponsored in part by the City of Stevenson and Skamania County lodging taxes.
