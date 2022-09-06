Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association will present The Marsh Family Band Thursday, Sept. 22 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Doors and Club 22 will open at 6 p.m., with food and drinks are available. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
The Marsh Family is “the newest sensation based out of the great Pacific Northwest!” said a MCCCA press release. “This group of talented musicians will capture an audience’s heart and bring smiles to their faces. Featuring two talented kids, Julian, age 14 on piano, and Coral, age 13 on violin, with father Terry Marsh on drums and mother Tracie Marsh on upright bass, and vocals, this band plays a timeless collection of Americana including a variety of jazz, Motown, bluegrass, country, electronica, classical, pop, and original music.
