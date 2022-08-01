rick estrin.png

Award-winning blues band Rick Estrin and The Nightcats will perform a benefit concert for Rowena Wildlife Clinic at 6 p.m., Aug. 6, at the Hood River Inn.

 Contributed photo

Award-winning San Francisco Bay-area blues band Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, two-time winners of the Blues Music Award for Band Of The Year, will perform live at the Hood River Inn’s Gorge Room in Hood River on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The concert, which starts at 7 p.m. and goes till 10 p.m., will be benefiting Rowena Wildlife Clinic. The event is 21 and over only; beverages and dancing available. Tickets, $35, can be found online at www.eventbrite.com/e/squrl-music-presents-rick-estrin-and-the-nightcats-tickets-377388337677?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.