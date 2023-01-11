The bells at the historic Pine Grove Church were ringing loud and clear on the afternoon of Jan. 6.

Members of the Wy’East Community Church — and some neighbors — celebrated the church’s rededication and the many refurbishing projects taken on by Pastor Doug Massingill, wife Linda, and church members.

Pine Grove church rededication

Church members and neighbors gather for the dedication of the newly refurbished church. 
Pine Grove church rededication

Wy’East Community Church Pastor Doug Massingill welcomes parishioners to the newly refurbished Pine Grove Church on Jan. 6.
Pine Grove church rededication

Nona Moore takes a turn ringing the historic church bell.