Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
The bells at the historic Pine Grove Church were ringing loud and clear on the afternoon of Jan. 6.
Members of the Wy’East Community Church — and some neighbors — celebrated the church’s rededication and the many refurbishing projects taken on by Pastor Doug Massingill, wife Linda, and church members.
“Welcome to Wy’East Community Church Pine Grove,” Massingill said to applause. “It is an honor to see our neighbors and our family and our friends come together to lift up this historic little church in dedication to God.”
The church was built by area Methodists and Episcopalians in 1907 on property that had been put aside for civic purposes, he said. “There was only one stipulation in the deed — and that was that a church and a school had to be built on the property within six months. And if they weren’t built, the ownership of the land would revert back to the original owners.”
And so, 115 years ago, the “quaint little country, community church” was born, he said.
“Yes, we will be a place for the community to gather. And yes, we want to provide a venue for friends or neighbors,” he said. “And yes, more people will come here for celebrations. But mostly, this needs to be a place where we come together.”
Massingill closed the event with a prayer, and then invited those gathered to walk around the church and see not only what has been accomplished, but what still needs to be done — future renovation projects include four Sunday School rooms as well as the basement and kitchen areas. There was also a line of people waiting to take their turn ringing the historic bell at Massingill’s invitation.
“It’s just so nice to see this little church come back to life,” he said.
The project began after a small congregation who had been renting the space moved out last March.
“After seeing how badly the church needed repair, the board decided to restore it and trust God to lead us on how it would be utilized,” Massingill said.
Professionals were hired to put on a new roof, power wash and paint the exterior, install new windows in the foundation, repair the furnace, and for the construction of a Texas maple sanctuary cross. The Massingills took on the interior painting.
“We have had lots of help from our church family on the cleaning, landscaping, and painting the foundation,” he added. “Everyone has been supportive.”
Currently, Wy’East Community Church holds services at the Pine Grove site at 8 a.m. on Sundays, with a 10 a.m. service at its downtown Odell location. There will be joint services throughout the year, Massingill said.
Those wishing to financially contribute to the project may do so at wyeastcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.