Grade schoolers join a “bike train” to ride safely to May Street school. Parents earn prizes by cycling to work. And more Hood River kids discover the joys of biking, thanks to local bike donation programs.
It’s all part of May Bike Month, celebrating the many benefits of getting outside and getting around by bike. Communities around the country participate in Bike Month, typically hosting group rides, contests and other events to showcase how bicycling improves health, reduces traffic, leads to cleaner air, and enriches lives and communities.
In Hood River and Wasco counties, the Walk and Roll Challenge runs throughout May, a friendly competition to encourage commuting to work on foot, bicycle or other means besides a personal vehicle.
The more trips participants log during the month, the more chances they have to have to win prizes, said Kathy Fitzpatrick, mobility manager for the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, which is hosting the challenge with Commute Options, a transportation advocacy group. Prizes include Flow Yoga passes, electric bike rentals from Oregon E-Bikes, gift cards for Sunshine Mill Winery, a stay at Wallowa Lake Lodge and more.
Participation is free; sign up at www.commuteoptions.org/walk-n-roll-get-there.
The advent of electric bikes has broadened the opportunities for commuting by bicycle, said Jodie Gates, manager of Oregon E-Bikes, local sponsor of this year’s Walk and Roll Challenge.
“Distance, terrain, weather and fitness aren’t prohibitive with an e-bike, even in hilly Hood River,” she said. “And not having to think about parking is the cherry on top.”
No matter what kind of bike you might pedal, Gates added, “There’s just the joy of it all — how wonderful it feels to leave your car behind and be outside on your bike more every day.”
•••
A daily bike train is already chugging along on the Heights, bringing children to and from the school day at May Street Elementary. With two parents on bikes as “conductor” and “caboose” escorts, kids can safely ride their bikes to school, learning smart routes, improving their skills and getting some fresh air and exercise along the way. Seven-year-old Hazel Oaks is an enthusiastic member of the bike train, said her mother, Laurel Oaks. “She’s a really active kid, and this is a great way to get some wiggles out before school,” said Oaks, who also serves as one of the volunteer conductors.
Without the train, though, she’s not comfortable letting Hazel ride on her own through the Heights Business District. “Twelfth and 13th make me nervous. Especially in the morning, the traffic moves awfully fast. That’s why this is such a cool option for kids and parents.”
May Street bike trains depart from two locations. They pick up students at multiple stops in two Heights neighborhoods — one west of 13th Street, the other east of Rosauers Supermarket — where there are barriers that prevent children from safely biking to school on their own. After school, another train escorts them home. Parents can see a map with designated stops and times on the May Street PTO Facebook page. Organizers Megan and Kyle Ramey hope that, with enough volunteer escorts, the bike train will continue its daily runs throughout the school year.
•••
For families in need of a bike, Thrive Hood River is partnering with Wy’east Middle School for its second annual Kids Bike Giveaway. In 2020, the program gave 13 new bikes to kids in Hood River County, along with helmets provided by Providence Hood River. With fundraising help from community organizations like Hood River Area Trail Stewards, Wy’east Middle School’s Bike Club and Outride, the Kids Bike Giveaway hopes to meet its 2021 goal of 10 new mountain bikes for Wy’east students. To learn more about obtaining a bike or to donate, contact info@thrivehoodriver.org.
Commented