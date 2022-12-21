Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — On Dec. 17, civic engagement group Comunidades organized a gathering to celebrate International Immigrants Day. The organization came together two and a half years ago, and now is led by Ubaldo Hernández. Their goal is to empower and educate the Latino community in Hood River.
“There is almost no representation from members of the Latino community in our local governments,” said Hernández. “And we believe that’s really important for our community to start preparing to participate on these positions of power, because there are a lot of decisions made by members of the community in this area, but very few of them are Latinos.”
On Saturday, more than 30 people gathered at Riverside Community Church and listened to stories from those who have immigrated to the U.S., viewed photo exhibits, and enjoyed spicy pork tamales with warm champurrado — a maize-based Mexican hot chocolate.
An immigrant himself, Hernández, wants to bring more recognition to those who leave their home country and come to the U.S. looking for more opportunities. When he came to America, he found himself a home in White Salmon working as a farm hand, like many other Latino immigrants.
“You have to be blind to not see immigrants in this community,” said Hernández. “Most of the farmworkers that we see in the orchards, their kids are going to school in Hood River. They’re growing up here. This is their town. This is their community. And it’s important to recognize them and start seeing them and celebrating with them.”
One of those kids who came to Hood River and grew up working in the orchards is Osvaldo Avila. His dad, Jose, initially came to the U.S. by himself hoping to receive citizenship. In 1986, Jose qualified and received citizenship partly thanks to the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986. Osvaldo has vivid memories of growing up in Morelia, Michoacán, until he was 4 years old, when he and his family moved to Parkdale. They found work in the orchards and he began picking pears at 8 years old.
“They would give me a reusable bag, and I would pick the pears at the bottom of the tree,” said Avila. “They didn’t pay me, but I did it to help my family.”
Osvaldo has expressed interest in becoming an advocate for Comunidades and helping those who are experiencing the same inequalities his family had to endure. He explained that his father worked for 27 years picking and packing fruit, but when he stopped working, so did the benefits.
Osvaldo and his family’s experience is not a rarity. Many people who have come to this country endure similar hardships. Guest speakers at the celebration were Juan Moje and Laura Isordia. They spoke about crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, struggles to assimilate into the American culture and difficulty obtaining their green cards. Hernández said it is especially important that young people hear the stories.
“So these stories are similar to a lot of people that are sitting here listening to them,” said Hernández. “Even if they were born here, they have to go through the same struggle their families are going through being undocumented.”
