Comunidades director Ubaldo Hernadez speaks to attendees of their celebration of the Internatioanl Immigrant Day at Riverside Community Church on Dec. 17.

HOOD RIVER — On Dec. 17, civic engagement group Comunidades organized a gathering to celebrate International Immigrants Day. The organization came together two and a half years ago, and now is led by Ubaldo Hernández. Their goal is to empower and educate the Latino community in Hood River.

“There is almost no representation from members of the Latino community in our local governments,” said Hernández. “And we believe that’s really important for our community to start preparing to participate on these positions of power, because there are a lot of decisions made by members of the community in this area, but very few of them are Latinos.”

Osvaldo Avila raises his cup of champurrado as a salute to those who have helped this country and community. International Immigrants Day was Dec. 18.
Photo exhibits were setup to show how immigrants impact their community and how you can help fight for equality. International Immigrants Day was Dec. 18.
