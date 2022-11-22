Although there are a lot of holiday traditions, everyone would probably agree that spending time with friends, family and loved ones is an important part of the holiday season. Something else near the top of the list is music. Nothing defines the season better than familiar holiday songs, carols and those popular favorites than you can’t help but sing along with.

If you love holiday music, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association invites you to two very special performances. The Jazz Collective Big Band starts the month of December with a Holiday Dance at the historic Granada Theater in The Dalles on Dec. 2. One week later, the Voci Community Choir presents a concert of Holiday Pops, on Dec. 9 and 11 at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center.