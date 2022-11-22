Although there are a lot of holiday traditions, everyone would probably agree that spending time with friends, family and loved ones is an important part of the holiday season. Something else near the top of the list is music. Nothing defines the season better than familiar holiday songs, carols and those popular favorites than you can’t help but sing along with.
If you love holiday music, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association invites you to two very special performances. The Jazz Collective Big Band starts the month of December with a Holiday Dance at the historic Granada Theater in The Dalles on Dec. 2. One week later, the Voci Community Choir presents a concert of Holiday Pops, on Dec. 9 and 11 at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center.
You might not put jazz and holiday music in the same sentence, but of course they’re a natural fit. Many favorite holiday classics like “The Christmas Song” or “White Christmas” were originally sung by vocalists with big bands in the 1930s and '40s. So, it’s no surprise that a big part of the Jazz Collective’s Dec. 2 concert will be well-loved holiday arrangements.
The Jazz Collective is gaining a local reputation for its series of swing dances, so of course the December concert will feature lots of music to dance to. There will be a dance floor and plenty of space to enjoy your favorite swing classics. Jazz Collective Director Michael Paul said, “It’s a Friday night, why not dress up and make a holiday event out of it?”
The performance begins at 7 p.m., at the Granada Theater. Tickets are $20 and include two drink vouchers. Wine, beer and soft drinks will be served. Tickets are available through gorgeorchestra.org.
If the sound of holiday singing is more your thing, plan on attending the Voci Community Choir’s Holiday Pops Concerts on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. or Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
Corin Parker is directing Voci in a program of popular-focused holiday music that even includes new music by the Jonas Brothers and ABBA. Fans of more traditional holiday music won’t be disappointed, either. Voci will be joined on stage by local instrumentalists from Hood River and The Dalles and the concert includes warm-hearted readings that complement the music.
The Voci Holiday Pops concerts are Friday. Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Both concerts are at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center in Odell. Tickets are $25 for adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 for youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10. Tickets are available through gorgeorchestra.org. A limited number of $5 tickets will be available for those with Oregon Trail/SNAP cards.
