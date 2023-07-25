Battling scorching temperatures and dusty winds in the New Mexico desert, Mount Hood Parkdale resident Aunika Yasui was among the ranks of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) High Power Rocketry Club (HPRC) as they achieved their first successful launch at the Spaceport America Cup.

Yasui, a mechanical engineering major in WPI’s Class of 2024, is a member of this year’s Spaceport Cup team, which includes students from all four class years at WPI.