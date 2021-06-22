Beginning July 2 and running through July 31, Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River, presents “Mother River: The Columbia and Her Tributaries.”
“The Pacific Northwest is known for its amazing rivers — many of which pour into the Columbia,” said a CCA press release. “The Columbia is a source of livelihood, commerce, recreation, transportation, food, and irrigation. We all love our rivers and want to see them preserved and respected. This show is an effort to raise awareness about our rivers. It is also an opportunity to exhibit the work of the many talented landscape artists in the region.”
Artists include Toma Villa, Don Bailey, Peter Boome, Nancy Houfek-Brown, Brian Chambers, Sue Southerland, Christine Knowles, Amirra Malak, Chad Mayo, Sue Allen, Allison McClay, Virgil Harper, and Sally Bills Bailey, accompanied by Dee Tory in the Entryway Gallery.
An opening reception will be held Friday, July 2nd from 6-8 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 public spaces restrictions, staff will monitor visitor capacity, provide sanitation at the door, uphold the 6-foot social distancing, and require all visitors to wear masks. Food and drinks will not be served during the opening.
Gallery hours for July are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.,. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The gallery will be closed June 27 to July 1 for show set up.
For more information, visit columbiaarts.org.
