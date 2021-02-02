Third street, the primary eastbound route through downtown The Dalles, was closed following a late night water main break Saturday, Jan. 30. Roads are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 4, as repairs to the line and damaged roadways are repaired, according to information from the Department of Public Works.
The closure extends two blocks between Jefferson and Laughlin streets. A detour for eastbound traffice has been established around the closure on E. First Street.
Some businesses were without water services during the repair. Other downtown customers may experience water flowing from the tap to be discolored from stirred-up sediment or milky white due to tiny air bubbles. The discolored water is not hazardous, and flushing the pipe for several minutes before drinking or washing will help alleviate the problem.
If the water does not clear, contact the public works office at 541-296-5401.
Commented