Every Friday at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barret Drive, the Hood River County School District Bookmobile rolls into the parking lot from 1-3 p.m.
It’s not the only stop. Monday through Friday, HRCSD bus drivers and instructional assistant staff go to designated locations within the county to give students K-12 and their families an opportunity to check out books. While only district families are allowed to check out books, free books are available to everyone, said Matthew Gerlick, district librarian and Hood River Valley High art teacher.
Nine staff members are involved with the program, and a bilingual speaker is always on site. The program is part of the district’s Equity and Family Partnerships department.
The Bookmobile van will be swapped for the Hood River Valley High Fab Lab bus after Thanksgiving, Gerlick said. Students will be able to board the bus — a boon for days when inclement weather strikes — and check out books and robots.
The Bookmobile accepts book donations — books must be in good condition.
Bookmobile schedule
Monday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Jackson Park (May Street parking log) and 4-6 p.m. at McIsaac’s in Parkdale
Tuesday, 3-6 p.m. at Cascade Locks Elementary (reader board / field)
Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. at May Street Elementary (parking lot) and 4-6 p.m. at Horizon Christian School (parking lot)
Thursday, 9:30-11:30 in Odell at Mid Valley Market (by the ball field) and 4-6 p.m. at Mid Valley Elementary (gym parking lot)
Friday, 1-3 p.m. at Rockford Grange
