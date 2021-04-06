The “Organ Crawl” featuring five historic pipe organs in The Dalles happens every other year, and 2021 is the year — only this time, the local tradition will be presented virtually.
This year, local organist Garry Estep will present classical favorites on each of the organs for a YouTube video. The program will be available starting Sunday, April 11, and it can be found via a search for “Dalles Organ Crawl 2021.”
The program will begin with two “Ave Marias,” the Bach/Gounod and Schubert, on the Kilgen Organ at St. Peter’s Landmark. “Trois Gymnopédies” by Satie is the feature on the Wicks Organ at United Church of Christ, Congregational. The familiar Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” is planned for the Reuter Organ at First Church of Christ Scientist.
Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” will be played on the Phelps-d’Autremont Organ at Zion Lutheran Church. The program will conclude with “Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring” by J.S. Bach and Jeremiah Clarke’s “Trumpet Voluntary” on the Kimball Organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Estep will introduce each piece with commentary on the instrument and why he chose the music to fit the organ.
Organ Crawls began in 2007, organized by Robert Carsner. Friends have continued to produce the event since Carsner’s death in 2014.
Organ Crawls have traditionally been free with free-will offerings to cover expenses of the biennial events. This year, contributions may be sent to any one of the venues marked “Organ Fund,” for each of the organs needs periodic maintenance in order to produce its unique music.
