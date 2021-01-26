Auditions: “try to remember” them. They’re back, for the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presentation this March of “The Fantasticks."
Directed by Corin Parker, this production of “The Fantasticks” will be rehearsed and performed (for video distribution online) in strict accordance with recommended COVID-19 protocols for distancing, masks and health. This production is loosely based on the 1894 play, “The Romancers (les Romanesques)” by Edmond Rostand. It is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two parents who trick their children into falling in love by pretending to feud. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic.
Deadline for auditions is Jan. 28; auditions will be done via video. For audition details go to www.gorgeorchestra.org/fantasticks
Character list:
El Gallo — A Charming, alluring, yet manipulative adult man (age 20-40) who weaves the story through song and narration, baritone.
Luisa — Female romantic lead, soprano (age 16-25)
Matt — Male romantic lead, baritone (age 16-25)
Hucklebee and Bellomy — Parents of Luisa and Matt; alto or baritone.
Henry — This aged actor is not so quietly reliving his Shakespearian days. Non-singing, could be played by a woman.
Mortimer — He is Henry’s side kick, and is also an aged actor. Speaking role, Cockney accent, could be played by a woman.
The Mute — The silent character can be played by a male or female.
Those seeking a singing role will perform one song showing range and ability; for non-singing roles, audition involves reading a passage that is provided.
Rehearsals will be a combination of Zoom meetings and in-person rehearsals during February and early March. The performance will be recorded in mid to late March.
Help is also needed backstage or behind the scenes.
