Willard Lamb DSC_4437.JPG

Willard Lamb "Wink" celebrates his 100th birthday at the Masters swim meet in Hood River on November 12. Lamb is a celebrity among swim fans and in 2018 he won World Master Swimmer of the year.

 Chelsea Marr photo

Hood River was the location of the recent Masters meet on November 12, where 99-year-old Vancouver resident Willard Lamb competed with his friend and training partner Valerie Jenkins.

Competitors travel a great deal to swim in Masters’ races — the 115 racers visiting Hood River for the master’s short course were from Washington, California, Arizona, Washington, D.C., and Ireland. They ranged in age from 18 years and up, with Lamb being the oldest — he turns 100 in early December.

Willard CakeDSC_4456.JPG

Willard Lamb "Wink" celebrates his 100th birthday at the Masters swim meet in Hood River on November 12. Lamb is a celebrity among swim fans and in 2018 he won World Master Swimmer of the year.