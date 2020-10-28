View all the quilts in this year’s virtual show at gorgequiltersguild.com/2020-virtual-quilt-showgallery.
featured
Winners of Columbia Gorge Quilters Guild virtual quilt show announced
-
- Updated
Recommended for you
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituary: Kurtis Duggan
- Obituary: Jimmy Guthrie
- Learning at a distance: ‘It’s not easy’: Families maneuver school, work and equity concerns
- Obituary: Jim Mahaffey
- HR man dies in crash near Parkdale
- Service announcement: Kraig Hull
- Deaths and services, Oct. 21
- Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair
- Obituary: Maria Bartola Acevedo
- Youth Center reopens in White Salmon
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Hood River Bike Trains
- Winners of Columbia Gorge Quilters Guild virtual quilt show announced
- Gorge Soroptimists offer cash grants
- Klickitat County inmate, deputy test positive for COVID-19
- Winter burn regulations in effect
- Wasco, Sherman county districts preparing for on-site learning
- COVID-19 rapid tests distributed
- Miller appointed to council
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.