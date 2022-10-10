WHITE SALMON — Comunidades is hosting their first celebration of the end of the harvest and cultural roots of the Latino community. The event will take place at Mountain View Grange No. 98, 1085 N. Main Ave., on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1-7 p.m. The celebration will have presentations from Mexica Tiahui Aztec Dance, Ballet Folklórico Fort Vancouver High School and the music band Mparable. Comunidades will also provide food and there will be information tables for the community. For more information, visit comunidades.org.