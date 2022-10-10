What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Halloween Events: Children and Teens
Oct. 29 — Parkdale Pumpkin Parade, 11:30 a.m. in downtown Parkdale. Free float entry with prizes awarded.
Oct. 29 — Ghost Stories Around the Campfire, 7 p.m. at the Hood River Library in the garden area. Open to teens 11-20 (parent permission form required, found on Teen Programs page on website). Wear warm clothes.
Oct. 31 — Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Christian Church parking lot. Free for the community; extra candy welcome for “trunk hosts” to distribute.
Oct. 31 — Bookmobile Trick or Treat, 5-7 p.m. on Oak Street, Hood River, during the downtown Trick or Treat event. View the Hood River Library District’s new bookmobile; every child receives a free book.
Community Events
Oct. 10 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
Oct. 10 — Full Moon Run, 6-8 p.m. at the Hood River Waterfront. PE fundraiser for Hood River Middle School.
Oct. 11 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 11 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Oct. 11 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 12 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, noon to 1:30 p.m. at the FISH Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Oct. 13 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune (copies available at library). Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments.
Oct. 13 — Hood River County Democrats meeting, 6-7 p.m., usually at the Hood River Library, downstairs, and by zoom. More info at HRCDems.org.
Oct. 13 — KOOBDOOGA 2022 Program, 6:30-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library gallery or via Zoom (www.fvrl.org).Retired forester Jon Nakae will speak about regional trees and insect pests related to “The Eagle Tree.”
Oct. 15 — Fiesta Cultural del Gorge, noon to 5 p.m. at One Community Health, 1040 Webber St., The Dalles. Celebration of Hispanic/Latinx community in the Gorge featuring Latinx artists and businesses. Free tamales and food boxes first 100 guests; entertainment, raffles and prizes, children’s activities, COVID vaccines including new Omicron booster and more.
Oct. 15 — Under the Silvery Moon Benefit, 5:30 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. Dinner starts 6:30 p.m. Music, live auction; 21 and older event for the museum. Tickets at 541-296-8600 x 201 or www.gorgediscovery.org.
Oct. 15-16 — Gorge Fruit and Craft Show, Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River. More than 50 vendors; family friendly.
Oct. 16 — End of Harvest and Latino Culture Festival, 1-7 p.m. at Mountain View Grange No. 98, 1085 N. Main Ave., White Salmon. Dance presentations, music; free food and information tables. Hosted by Comunidades, Riverkeeper and WAGAP. More at comunidades.org.
Oct. 16 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited.
Oct. 17 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Oct. 17 — Klickitat County Sheriff’s Candidates’ Forum, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom; email lwv.klickitat.skamania@gmail.com for link or to submit questions. Hosted by Klickitat/Skamania League of Women Voters.
Oct. 18 — Unit 20, OREA Meeting, noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Bring volunteer hours since Aug. 1; dues collected. RSVP for lunch by leaving a message with Unit 20, OREA President Julie Carter at 541-705-0047 or email juliecartersan@yahoo.com by Sunday. Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat and Skamania county retired school employees welcome.
Oct. 18 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 19 — Croquet in the Library, 5-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Come play Alice in Wonderland themed croquet inside the library. *No flamingos will be harmed for croquet play. Part of this year’s Community Reads program.
Oct. 19 — Cheers to the Land Event, 6-8 p.m. at Gorges Beer Co., 390 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks. Oregon Agricultural Trust (OAT) pint night; portion of sales support Oregon Agricultural Trust.
Oct. 19 — Underwood Park and Rec District Candidate Night, 6:30 p.m. at the Park Building, 951 School-house Road, Underwood. Candidates from Washington State Cong. Dist. 3 and Leg. Dist. 17 have been invited to speak, along with Skamania County candidates.
Oct. 19 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Bloodsucker, Eel, Asum, Ksuyas, Parasite, Lamprey: Many Names, but What Does it Mean to Us?” with Ralph Lampman. Tickets and information at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
Oct. 20 — Free Developmental Milestones Screening Event (Evento de Proyección Gratuito), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1721 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Open to all Wasco Co. children 0-5; sponsored by Columbia Gorge ESD Early Learning department. Hearing, speech and vision.
Oct. 20 — NORCOR Regular Board Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Juvenile Detention Facility, 211 Webber St., The Dalles, or via Zoom at wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/82441859808; Meeting ID: 824 4185 9808; One tap mobile +16694449171,,82441859808# US.
Oct. 20 — KOOBDOOGA 2022 Program, 6:30-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library gallery or via Zoom (www.fvrl.org). Author of “The Eagle Tree,” Ned Hayes, speaks about being autistic/neurodivergent with Kassianna Asasumasu
Oct. 20 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Tina Ontiveros, author of “Rough House.”
Oct. 20 — Only Hope: A Survivor’s Stories of the Holocaust, 7 p.m. at the Hood River Library reading room. Irving Lubliner speaks about his mother’s experiences, experience of being a child of a Holocaust survivor. Free, open to all. For info, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org.
Oct. 20 — Hidden Histories: Music in the Gorge, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Mark Steigner. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. Proof of vaccination required for entry. More at in-fo@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Oct. 22 — White Rabbit Scavenger Hunt, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library Follow the clues to find the White Rabbit and win a grab bag of fun prizes. Part of this year’s Community Reads program.
Oct. 22 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, 1-3 p.m. at The Dalles Library, 722 Court Street. This discussion in English and Spanish. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Oct. 22 — Century of Pavement Celebration, 2-4 p.m. at Old St Peters Landmark, 405 Lincoln St., The Dalles. Celebrating a century of pavement connecting Troutdale to The Dalles. Includes viewing of new historic highway mural downtown.
Oct. 22 — Murder Mystery Night, 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library Teen area. Follow the clues, solve the murder, catch the killer and eat some snacks! Open to teens 12-20.
Oct. 26 — Hood River Watershed Group Celebration, 6-8 p.m. at pFriem Brewery, Hood River. More info in HRWG newsletter (to be added to mailing list, email cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org).
Oct. 26 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hood River Library, 502 E. State St. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Oct. 27 — Cheers to the Land Event, 5-7 p.m. at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Give back night with Oregon Agricultural Trust (OAT); portion of sales support Oregon Agricultural Trust.
Oct. 27 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Tierra de Lobos Vineyard, Dallesport. Farmer-friendly time to network and learn from other farmers. RSVP to dan@ucdwa.org to receive address. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District.
Oct. 27 — KOOBDOOGA 2022 Program, 6:30-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library gallery or via Zoom (www.fvrl.org). Director of conservation for the Portland Audubon Society speaks on endangered species, specifically the marbled murrelet.
Oct. 28 — Cemetery Tales Community Screening, 5:30 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center, Odell. Free; Spanish subtitles, tamales and hot chocolate.
Oct. 29 — Relay for Life of Mid-Columbia Cancer Survivor and Caregiver Luncheon, noon at the Columbia Portage Grill, The Dalles. RSPV to Marilyn at bossmwong@hotmail.com or call 541-980-5950 and leave a message.
Nov. 2 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event for Ag Producers only, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 2 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Nov. 3 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event for Ag Producers only, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 3 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Nov. 4 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event for Ag Producers, Small Businesses and Households, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Wasco Event Center, Wasco. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 5 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
Nov. 5 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
Nov. 5 — Christmas Décor and More Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, in the Fellowship Hall. Gently used Christmas decorations and warm clothing. Fundraiser for Valley Christian’s Women’s Fellowship ministries. Masks suggested but not required. Includes canned food drive and local artisan booths.
Nov. 7 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Nov. 8 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 8 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Nov. 8 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 9 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Nancy Russell’s Legacy at Cape Horn: Inside a National Scenic Area Campaign” with Bowen Blair. Tickets and information at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
Nov. 10 — Hood River County Democrats meeting, 6-7 p.m., usually at the Hood River Library, downstairs, and by zoom. More info at HRCDems.org.
Nov. 10 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments.
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day Service, 11 a.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
Nov. 11 — Cemetery Tales Community Screening, 6 p.m. at the Hood River County Library. Free.
Nov. 11 — White Salmon American Legion Post 87 Veterans Day Dinner, 6 p.m. at the White Salmon Elks Lodge. Dinner served 6:30 p.m. Post membership need to call to reserve seats; spouses of departed members welcome. Veterans not members who are thinking of joining also invited. To reserve your seat contact Ed LaMotte at 509-493-2212.
Nov. 11 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. “Stray City” by Chelsey Johnson (copies available at library). Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments.
Nov. 12 — Saturday Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park, The Dalles. sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda and co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee and Columbia Gorge Community College Student government. Last one for the year. For more information, or be an official cohost, call Rachel at 208-757-3632.
Nov. 12 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Nov. 14 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
Nov. 14 — Veterans Services Information, noon at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. For vets and spouses; benefits prior to and after death. With local Veterans Service Officer.
Nov. 15 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 17 — Veterans Services Information, noon at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. For vets and spouses; benefits prior to and after death. With local Veterans Service Officer.
Nov. 17 — Hidden Histories: Conspiracy Theories, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Jennifer Roberts. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Nov. 18 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Guignard Drive. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 18 — Cemetery Tales Community Screening, 6 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Marine Park Pavilion. Free.
Nov. 19 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles Disposal, 1317 W. First St. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Nov. 19 — International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, 10 a.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, Hood River campus. All welcome; For more information, contact Belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov.
Nov. 20 — Aging in the Gorge Alliance Community Reading Project Zoom Discussion Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UCC Church, 111 E. Fifth St., The Dalles. “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Nov. 20 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited.
Nov. 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Ongoing
Thru Dec. 31 — Temporary Exhibit: A Long Road to Travel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the History Museum of Hood River County. In partnership with Japanese American Museum of Oregon; Japanese American World War II soldiers. Admission $5 adults, children free.
Mondays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Volunteers needed to help. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oak and Jefferson, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Oct. 13: Annual installation of officers, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5 p.m. (no noontime meeting); Oct. 20: Corliss Marsh gives Habitat for Humanity update; Oct. 27: Representatives of St. Vincent de Paul programs and issues.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays in October — ‘Spooktober’ Movie Night, 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, snacks and drinks provided. Mildly scary movies for teens and adults; last movie of the month will be all ages. More at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children.
Saturdays — Teen Game Night, 4-6 p.m. at the Hood River Library in the theater. From cards to Nintendo Switch. Come hang out!
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
