Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District hosts its annual native plant sale on Friday, March 31 from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OSU Experiment Station, 3007 Experiment Station Drive. Common Camas is one of the native plants on sale by Central Columbia Gorge Conservation Districts. These plants grow in full sun and wet soils, and will come as bulbs.