What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community Events
Feb. 13 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
Feb. 14 — Children’s Valentine’s Day Craft at the Hood River, Parkdale and Cascade Locks locations. Free take home craft for kids.
Feb. 14 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 p.m. at Kaino’s Coffee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Feb. 14 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Feb. 14 — Circles of Care Info Meeting, 1 p.m. at at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles, or apply online at ageplus.org/circles-of-care. Provide important, meaningful assistance to an older adult.
Feb. 14 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Feb. 14 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Feb. 15 — Film: Malcolm X, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library’s theater. Popcorn, candy and soft drinks. Free. More at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Feb. 15 — Gorge-ous Night in Salem, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Mission Mill, Spinning Room, Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Mill St. SE, Salem. North Central Oregon legislators host an evening of food, drink and getaways from the Gorge. RSVP requested but not required at bberge@portofcascadelocks.org or 541-374-2402.
Feb. 16 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., in person at 211 Webber St., The Dalles, or attend by Zoom at wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/81948431986; Call in: +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) Pin: 819 4843 1986.
Feb. 16 — Film: Elemental, 6:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bigen. Pre-release screening of Northwest wildfire film. Live Q&A to follow with a panel of one of the filmmakers and local professionals from Underwood Conservation District, Wash. Dept. of Natural Resources, Mount Adams Resource Stewards, and the US Forest Service. Tickets $15 general admission, $10 students/seniors at www.bigbritches.org/elemental-movie.
Feb. 16 — Writer’s Talk: Bruce Parker, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Author, poet, teacher. More at 541-296-4759.
Feb. 17 & Feb. 19 — Young Voices Concert, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Odell. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association production; Tickets $25 adults and $5 youth 10-17; kids under 10 are free. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org. A limited number of $5 tickets are available for patrons with Oregon Trail/SNAP cards.
Feb. 18 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
Feb. 18 — WAAAM Volunteer Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 1600 Air Museum Road. Explore volunteer opportunities; special event volunteers needed (drive cars, greeters, ride loaders). More at 541-308-1600.
Feb. 18 — Regional History Forum Series: Her Name Was Eleanor: Teacher, Dancer, Equestrian, Activist, 1:30 p.m. at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles. Free admission; donations welcome. Coffee, cookies served. With Linda Wilson.
Feb. 20 — Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators Meeting, noon at the Columbia Gorge Hotel, 4000 Westcliff Drive, Hood River. All retired employees plus guests, from Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties invit-ed. A wrapped used book exchange is encouraged. Inquiries to President Julie Carter, 541-705-0047.
Feb. 21 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Feb. 21 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Feb. 23 — Book Club, 5:15-7 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Library branch. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel. For adults. Call 541-386-2535 for more information.
Feb. 23 — Hood River/White Salmon Bridge Update, 7 p.m. at Underwood Community Center, School House Road, Underwood. With guest speaker Kevin Greenwood, Port of Hood River. For more info contact ucc.robinm@gmail.com. Hosted by Underwood Community Committee.
Feb. 24 — Percy Jackson and Friends Trivia, 5 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Covering the events of the original series, Heroes of Olympus; prizes. Open to ages 11-20. Bring a phone or other device to play. More at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Feb. 25 — Regional History Forum Series: Mapping Fort Dalles: Then and Now, 1:30 p.m. at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles. Free admission; donations welcome. Coffee, cookies served. With Local historian and professional archeologist Eric Gleason.
Feb. 25 — Family Movie Matinees, 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Popcorn and plenty of room to spread out and get cozy. Visit hoodriverlibrary.org for more details.
Mondays, Feb. 27 thru April 3 — Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Free, six-session class. Space is limited and registration required; contact Roni Hyde at rhyde@gobhi.org or 541-705-4870.
Feb. 28 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
March 13 — Spring Pesticide Training, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Columbia Gorge Community College Building 2, third floor, The Dalles. OSU Pesticide training with 3 ODA continuing education credits with lunch following. Register at beav.es/5z3. Contact Jacob Powell at jacob.powell@oregonstate.edu or call 541-298-3581 for more info.
March 13 — Farm Succession Planning Class, 1-3:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, Building 2, third floor, The Dalles. Light lunch starting at noon. Register at beav.es/5zo. Contact Jacob Powell at jacob.powell@oregonstate.edu or call 541-298-3581 for more info.
AARP Tax-Aide schedule
Provides free, IRS certified tax preparation, filing and informational services for community members in need in the Gorge.
Mondays, Feb. 20 thru April 10 — Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River Campus, 1730 College Way, Hood River, from 2-5 p.m. Appointments for in person and drop off at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Tuesdays thru April 11 — White Salmon, 501 NE Washington St., from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments will be in person only, available at 509-493-3068.
Thursdays thru April 13 — Tygh Valley Community Center, 57594 Tygh Valley Road, 9 a.m. to noon for drop off. By appointment only; call 541-395-2598.
Thursdays thru April 13 — Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, 2-5 p.m. Appointments for in-person only at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Saturdays thru April 15 — Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W Ninth St., The Dalles, from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments for in person and drop off available at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
Ongoing
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
