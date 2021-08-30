The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association is inviting local musicians to join its ensembles as they begin a new season of in-person rehearsals and performances. The Jazz Collective will rehearse on Sundays from 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM (beginning Sept. 12), the Sinfonietta will rehearse at Valley Christian Church on Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. (beginning Sept. 7) and the Voci Choir will rehearse at Valley Christian Church on Monday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. (starting Sept. 13). Above, CGOA plays with Aaron Meyer and his band at a free concert in Hood River in July.