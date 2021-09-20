What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Children and Teens
Sept. 25 — Paint Night at the Wasco County Library. For ages 11-18; take and make craft kit. Register at www.wascocuntylibrary.com/teen-services.
Sept. 28 — Teen’s Bookish Box (Banned Book Club) at the Wasco County Library. For ages 11-18. Register at www.wascocuntylibrary.com/teen-services.
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Community Events
Sept. 20 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Sept. 23 — Skamania County EDC Annual Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Skamania Lodge Pavilion. Guest speakers; cost includes buffet ($20). Register and pay at online@skamania-edc.org.
Sept. 23 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Sept. 23 — Crop Talk, 5:30-7 p.m. For a link, email Dan@ ucdwa.org. Raíces Cooperative Farm. Sponsored by Gorge Grown Food Network, Underwood Conservation District and OSU Extension.
Sept. 23 — Author Event, 6 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College (location TBA, weather and COVID-19 restrictions pending). Tina Ontivenos, “rough house.” Free.
Sept. 28 — Hood River Watershed Group Meeting via Zoom. Niklas Christensen presents on watershed irrigation pipeline project. For details, visit hoodriverwatershed.org (click “Get Involved” and scroll to “Meetings and Events”). All meetings are recorded and can be watched at any time.
Sept. 28 — Putting Your House in Order, 5:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. With presenter Teunis G. Wyers and guest speakers Dianne Level and Jack Trumbull. RVSP to 541-386-1000.
Sept. 28-29 — Free Online Disaster Planning Course, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Business Continuity class;” ruraltraining.org/course/MGT-381-V/?scheduled=true&id=2282. Hosted by Hood River County Emergency Management.
Sept. 30 — Fall CASA Training Begins. Learn how to advocate for a child in foster care. For more info or to begin application process, contact 541-386-3468 mmayfield@gorgecasa.org.
Sept. 30 — Parkdale Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Parkdale Fire Station, 4895 Baseline Drive.
Oct. 2 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14.
Oct. 2 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (for rural households and small businesses), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mosier School, 1204 First Ave. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
Oct. 2 — Drive-Thru Children’s Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River. Organized by Hood River County Early Childhood Committee. Goodie bags, resources from commu-nity partners, music; flu and COVID vaccines also available. Call Child Care Partners at 541-506-6131 for more info.
Oct. 2 — Logtoberfest, noon to 6 p.m. at Gorge-ous Weddings (Wind Mountain Ranch, Home Valley). Free admission, all ages; entrance to beer garden $15. Kids activities, arts and craft vendors, food, music. More at www.skamania.org.
Oct. 2 — Voices of the Hood River Valley, 1-3 p.m. at the Hutson Museum, Parkdale. Topic: The McCarthy Family. Open to all.
Oct. 4 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Oct. 7 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
Oct. 7 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email susanbgabay@gmail.com or margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Oct. 8-9 — Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road. Sponsored by Columbia River Gorge Quilter’s Guild. Displays, demos and mini-classes. More at gorgeguiltersguild.com.
Oct. 9 — Columbia Gorge Grange 87 Meeting, 11 a.m. off Old Hwy 8 near Canyon Road, Lyle.
Oct. 10 — Frighteningly Good Music, 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran ELCA (10th and Union) in The Dalles. Featuring Garry Estep playing the Phelps d’Autremont organ; selections include “Hedwig’s Theme” from “Harry Potter,” Theme from “The Addams Family” and Funeral March of a Marionette. Suitable for all ages; admission by donation. Applicable COVID mandates observed.
Oct. 12 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Adapting Your Garden and Landscape for Climate Change with Weston Miller; hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
Oct. 12 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 14 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Oct. 18 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Oct. 21 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
Oct. 27 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (ag producers only), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River. Must preregister at 360-772-2838 or John.Pitman@STERICYCLE.com.
Oct. 28 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (ag producers only), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in The Dalles. Must preregister at 360-772-2838 or John.Pitman@STERICYCLE.com.
Oct. 28 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Oct. 29 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (ag producers and small businesses only), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wasco. Must preregister at 360-772-2838 or John.Pitman@STERICYCLE.com.
Ongoing
Now — Free Organ Lessons. By Garry Estep, Zion Lutheran organist; for individuals or groups for those who play piano and would like to learn how to play a pipe organ. By appointment; contact estepgarry@gmail.com for info.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can – all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesdays, Sept. 28 to Nov. 9 — Persistent Pain Fall Virtual Classes, 1:30-3 p.m. via Zoom. Free, but registration required/link at 541-296-7319. Sept. 28: Explain Pain with Andy Roof; Oct. 5: Nutrition & Pain Management with Tracy Dugick; Oct. 12: Moving out of Pain with Laurie VanCott; Oct. 19: Building Skills to Address Your Pain with Laurie VanCott; Oct. 16: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part I with Eric Holeman; Nov. 2: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part II with Eric Holeman; Nov. 9: Sleep it Off: The Interaction Between Pain and Sleep with Dr. Paul Cardosi. More at mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/persistent-pain-education-program.
Tuesdays thru Nov. 16 — Mommy Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. Sept. 21: Introduction, Yoga & Home Exercise Programs; Sept. 28: Infant Biomechanics, Breastfeeding, & Lactation Support and Ab Lab; Oct. 5: Infant Massage and Baby Sign; Oct. 12: Return to Running & Exercise; Oct. 19: Early Child Development & Feeding; Oct. 26: Maternal Mental Health and Post Belly Workout; Nov. 2: Nutrition for Mom & Baby and Kegels, Bladder Health, & Exercise; Nov. 9: Sexual Healing, Scar Management & Exercise; Nov. 16: Post-Partum Exercise, Restful Sleep & Mindfulness for Moms.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Mobile Farmers Markets, May thru October. Moro, first and third Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Huskey’s 97 Market, 106 Main St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Park, 506 Deschutes Ave.; The Dalles, every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at The Dalles Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s, The Dalles. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Sept. 23: Patti Blagg introduces Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association’s 2021-22 season; Sept. 30: David Benko presents Northwest Mural Fest and the upcoming “teaser” mural.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Hood River Mobile Farmers Market, noon-2 p.m. at Hawk’s Ridge Assisted Living, 1795 Eighth Street thru October; Lyle Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Lyle Activity Center, 308 Klickitat Street thru October.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets: Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot thru Nov. 30; Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 903 E. Broadway thru Sept. 25; The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park on Union Street thru Oct. 9 (interested volunteers, email tdfmvolunteer@gmail.com); Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the waterfront, 140 SW Cascade Ave., thru Oct. 9. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
