The musical, Freaky Friday, shows at The Dalles High School March 9-11, March 16 & March 18 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances March 11 & March 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets at the door, $12 adults and students; children 12 and under $10. Directed by Lowry Browning and Musical Director Garry Estep.