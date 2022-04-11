Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist, Diego Amador Jr. will return to the Rockford Grange Hall, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River, on Tuesday, April 19 with “Eterno, el Flamenco vive.”

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. “Fuentes and Amador Jr. “have forged a unique artistic partnership after a successful summer tour as a duo. Eterno promises to be a dynamic and emotionally charged presentation of authentic Spanish Flamenco music and dance,” said a press release. The event is part of a tour of Washington, Oregon and California.

For ticket information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/271814413227.