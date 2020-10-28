The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) previously released guidance for schools which detailed a variety of learning paths they may take during the 2020/2021 academic year.
Stephanie Krell, public information officer for Unified Command, serving Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties, noted districts are currently following a variety of models in response to state guidelines and changes to in-person school is under review.
One learning path, which most schools in Wasco County are currently participating in, follows the comprehensive distance learning model and is exclusively online. Other paths are on-site learning or a hybrid model, comprised of both online and on-site learning, which are being practiced in Sherman County, Arlington and Condon schools, Krell said.
Public schools in the region have been working under the direction of their school district to develop an Operational Blueprint for Reentry tailored to local conditions and informed by local needs. Each private school developed its own Operational Blueprint for Reentry that is also tailored to the community it serves.
“All of the schools in our region have completed their blueprint, but will continue to update as recommendations change,” Krell said. “Our local schools will follow health and safety guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority and North Central Public Health as they transition to on-site learning,” she said.
Parents and guardians with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to their school directly.
Those with general COVID-19 questions or concerns may also contact the Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam County Unified Command team at 541-370-1380.
School contacts
• North Wasco School District 21
Cindy Miller, executive assistant, 541-506-3449 ext. 1002 or millerc@nwasco.k12.or.us
• St. Mary’s Academy
Kimberly Koch, principal, 541-296-6004 or kkoch@smatd.org
• Dufur School District 29
Jack Henderson, superintendent, 541-467-2509 ext. 255 or jhender@dufur.k12.or.us
• South Wasco School District 1
Ryan Wraught, superintendent, 541-395-2645 or ryanw@swasco.net
• Sherman County School District
Wes Owens, superintendent, 541-565-3500 or wowens@sherman.k12.or.us
• Condon School District
Michelle Geer, superintendent, 541-384-2441 or mgeer@condon.k12.or.us
• Arlington School District 3
Brandon Hammond, superintendent, 541-454-2632 or bhammond@arlington.k12.or.us
