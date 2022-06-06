Voices of the Hood River Valley

The June 11 "Voices of the Hood River Valley" at the Hutson Museum in Parkdale features longtime Hood River Valley residents the Aubert and Halliday families, pictured above in a photograph taken in Parkdale in 1939.

 Photo courtesy of the Hutson Museum

The Hutson Museum, located in Parkdale, is now open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October. Volunteers are needed to help fill out this schedule; those interested in volunteering should email infor@hutsonmuseum.org. Upcoming events include Voices of the Hood River Valley on Saturday, June 11, featuring longtime Hood River Valley residents the Aubert and Halliday families, pictured above in a photograph taken in Parkdale in 1939. The museum is the creation of Jess and Winifred Hutson to showcase their rock collection and Native American artifacts, along with local history from Parkdale and the Upper Hood River Valley. It has a free library box to exchange and donate books as well as rental space for classes, groups and clubs.