“Hidden History” is a new monthly lecture series at The History Museum of Hood River County.
“We'll delve into the less obvious aspects of historical topics, investigate unexpected stories, and discover the myriad ways that we can learn about the past,” said a press release.
This month, History Museum staffer Wallace Wenn will splash into the surprising history of laundry. Wallace will share insights about the development of laundry technology from washboards and tubs to the advent of the modern washing machine, exploring the ways an ordinary chore can reveal details about culture, community, and life.
The event will be held Thursday, April 21 beginning at 7 p.m. at the museum, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. There is a suggested donation of $10. Proof of vaccination is required for entry. All proceeds support the museum’s mission to “celebrate and preserve the unique history of Hood River County and the Mid-Columbia region.” For more information, visit www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org/hidden-history.
Commented