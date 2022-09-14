The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., celebrates its 2022 Community Reads book “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll now through October with fun, family-friendly events. Free copies are available at the library (one per family, please).
“Keep your eyes open for fun and exciting themed crafts and events,” said Aprile Keith, programming and outreach coordinator.
All events are suitable for all ages, as follows:
Sept. 15 — Mad Hat Craft, 5-7 p.m. Drop in and make a colorful top hat fascinator for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Sept. 22.
Sept. 22 — Mad Hatter Tea Party, 4-7 p.m. Drop in for a magical and mad tea party! Wear your best hat and enjoy tea, treats, and more. We’re all mad here!
Oct. 19 — Croquet in the Library, 5-7 p.m. Come play Alice in Wonderland themed croquet inside the library. *No flamingos will be harmed for croquet play.
Oct. 22 — White Rabbit Scavenger Hunt, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Follow the clues to find the White Rabbit and win a grab bag of fun prizes.
For a full listing of events, visit www.wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library.
Exquisitely Connected Wonderland
Exquisitely Connected is inspired by the surrealist parlor game, The Exquisite Corpse. Participants contribute to a collective artwork without seeing what others have created. Connect with others in our community as we create our own Exquisitely Connected Wonderland art piece. Create your own 8x8 Alice in Wonderland themed artwork at home or in the library (kits are now available). Bring your finished piece back to the library by Oct. 31. Your piece will be scanned and added to the library’s connected art piece display in November.
