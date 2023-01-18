State program urges home testing during Radon Action Month
PORTLAND — The best time to test for radon is during the heating season — the winter months — when windows and doors are closed tight. It’s why Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recognizes National Radon Action Month during January by encouraging people to test their homes for the odorless, tasteless, invisible gas.
Many parts of Oregon remain at risk of high radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes up from the ground and is drawn into buildings, where it can build up to dangerous levels. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths per year in the United States.
Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking, and it’s the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.
But people can take steps to reduce their exposure to radon by testing their homes for the gas and, if necessary, hiring a professional to reduce radon to a safe level.
“Now, more than ever, we are spending more time in our homes. That means more exposure to potentially high radon levels,” said Jara Popinga, OHA’s Radon Awareness Program coordinator.
