A majority of Oregonians trust their neighbors and believe they’d help them out in a pinch, a new survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found.
Almost 65% of Oregonians said people in their neighborhoods talk to and help one another, but that response varied among different groups.
Among Oregonians with at least $100,000 in annual income, 78% said their neighbors talk to and help one another. Only 56% of those making $50,000 or less said the same.
For Joe Turner, a Columbia City resident, most of his closest neighborly relationships are with other retired folks. Turner and his wife walked a neighbor’s dog for months after the neighbor had medical issues.
A slim majority of Oregonians said their neighbors were ready and willing to socialize, but a higher percentage said they believed their neighbors would help them when they need it.
Outside of casual social interactions, neighborliness has taken the form of neighborhood watch efforts, wildfire prevention efforts like the FireFree program in Bend, little free libraries, exchange groups like Buy Nothing, and other mutual aid organizations.
