Hood River County School District (HRCSD) will once again offer meals to all children 1-18 years old this summer.
Summer meals will be offered at four sites; location, dates and meal service times are as follows:
June 27 to July 8
Mid Valley Elementary, 3686 Davis Drive, Odell; Breakfast 6:30-7 a.m., lunch 10:20-11 a.m. and afternoon snack 2:30-2 p.m.
July 11-28
May Street Elementary, 1001 10th St., Hood River: Breakfast 7:30-8 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon
Hood River Valley High School, 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River: Breakfast: 8:15 -8:45 a.m., lunch 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Mid Valley Elementary: Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wy’east Middle School, 3000 Wy’east Road, Odell: Breakfast: 7:45-8:15 a.m., lunch 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
