Reading is a critical skill for kids, helping them start — and stay — on a path to success in school and beyond.
Students in early grades are still behind in reading skills as a result of the pandemic, which is a concern not only for educators and parents, but for the entire community. SMART Reading, a statewide children’s literacy nonprofit, is committed to providing two key ingredients to support young readers in Oregon: Access to books and personalized reading time.
The organization is seeking volunteers for two important roles:
• Readers who are paired with the same child or classroom week after week, sharing the joy of reading, building confidence, and helping set students up for a lifetime of success.
• Site coordinators who act as on-the-ground leads at each site, overseeing and implementing the weekly reading sessions.
“Volunteers are critical to our work and we need both Readers and Site Coordinators for our programs to thrive,” said a press release.
There are nine programs throughout the Cascade Locks, Hood River, and The Dalles areas. Contact Jennifer at 541-797-7726 or visit www.SMARTReading.org to find out more.
According to Nancy Johanson Paul, volunteer site coordinator at May Street Elementary in Hood River, “It was a joy to see the kids excited to be reading with their SMART Readers. Twice a month each student get to select a book to keep and build their own personal library at home.”
Commented