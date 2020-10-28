Performances at Adult Center Theater (PACT) presents two one-act plays, via computer, on Oct. 31 in a benefit for the Hood River Valley Adult Center.
Both “Zoom Theater” plays were recorded this summer via Zoom using social distancing, and are directed by Gary Young.
The two casts are made up of five actors who have been in a variety of shows in recent years with local theater troupes.
Irene Fields and Deborah Langlois appear in “Sisters,” a short play about two sisters and an elusive Peeping Tom, by playwright Kat Meads of Ben Lomond, Calif.
In “The Happy Place,” by Scottish playwright Jack Dickson, Michael Beckner, Kirby Neumann-Rea and Kathy Williams perform a darkly-humorous tale of relationships and a drug deal gone bad.
Performances are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 31; join by going to us02web.zoom.us/j/89364968240, webinar ID 893 6496 8240.
There are no “tickets” for this online production (edited by Dan Ball).
However, donations are accepted starting Nov. 12 for the Adult Center capital campaign.
To donate, go to www.hrvac.org/donate, or mail to HRVAC 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River, OR 97031.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.